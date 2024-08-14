The Lundquist Institute WIC Program Receives USDA 2024 WIC Breastfeeding Gold Award of Excellence

Torrance, California, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (TLI) is pleased to announce that its WIC Program has received the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) 2024 WIC Breastfeeding Gold Award of Excellence. The FNS notes that the “intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants.” The FNS award letter recognizes the TLI WIC Program “for its exemplary efforts in WIC breastfeeding promotion and support.”

“This is wonderful news,” said Marisela Montoya, Ed.D., executive director of TLI’s WIC Program, which every month serves over 60,0000 low-income women, children, and families. “We are truly honored to receive the 2024 WIC Breastfeeding Gold Award of Excellence. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to have our efforts acknowledged in such a meaningful way.”

“This award affirms the amazing work being done by our WIC program,” said Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, CEO of The Lundquist Institute. “Besides our groundbreaking scientific research, the Institute has prioritized serving our community. We are proud of the public service that our WIC program provides and congratulate the entire WIC team here at the Institute.”

Megan Schlager of the California Department of Public Health, Women, Infants and Children Division (CDPH/WIC) congratulated TLI’s WIC Program for receiving this prestigious award, noting: “CDPH/WIC is proud of the national recognition garnered through your efforts. Model breastfeeding programs, such as The Lundquist Institute, inspire other WIC local agencies and clinics to strengthen their own breastfeeding support services and increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC families.”

