NEXGEL Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Revenue of $1.44 Million

LANGHORNE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced record second quarter 2024 revenue of $1.44 million and is reiterating revenue guidance for the 2024 third and fourth quarter of $2.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively.



Adam Levy, NEXGEL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The second quarter of 2024 was a record revenue quarter for the Company, totaling $1.44 million, an increase of 23.4% year-over-year and 13.7% sequentially. Branded consumer product revenue was a key growth driver during the quarter led by our Silly George brand, which contributed revenue for approximately half the quarter. At the time of closing on the acquisition, Silly George was on a revenue run rate of $2 million. In July alone Silly George sales were over $380,000 on Shopify only. We continue to be excited with this acquisition and revenue opportunities from our partnerships with STADA and Cintas in the back half of this year.”

Second Quarter 2024 Business and Operational Highlights

Acquired Silly George, an international beauty company with specialty in eye and eyelash consumer products.

Announced the first product, Histasolv ® , sold as DAOSIN ® in Europe, to be distributed in partnership with STADA Arzneimittel AG (“STADA”) in North America.

, sold as DAOSIN in Europe, to be distributed in partnership with STADA Arzneimittel AG (“STADA”) in North America. Signed agreement with Cintas Corporation, a leading provider of corporate identity uniforms, first aid and safety products and services to over 1 million businesses across North America, to distribute SilverSeal.



Subsequent Events

Issued revenue guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2024 of $2.2 million and $2.6 million, an increase of 83% and 140% year-over-year, respectively.

Closed on registered direct offering led by insiders for gross proceeds of approximately $1.11 million.

In partnership with Innovative Optics, a leading supplier of safety products and person protective equipment for medical, surgical, and aesthetic healthcare facilities globally, initiated an institutional review board study on the benefits of hydrogel application during laser hair removal.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue totaled $1.44 million, an increase of $273,000, or 23.4%, as compared to $1.17 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in revenue was driven by sales growth in branded consumer products, including approximately 45 days of revenue from Silly George, partially offset by a decrease in contract manufacturing. Contract manufacturing revenue was impacted by CGN’s move into its new facility and will normalize and grow in the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit totaled $410,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a gross profit of $175,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase of $235,000 in gross profit year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in branded consumer products.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 28.5% compared to a gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 of 15.0% and a gross profit margin of 21.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by $38,000, or 3.8%, to $1.03 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $992,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with sales of branded consumer products, partially offset by a decrease in cost of revenues from lower contract manufacturing revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $506,000 or 57.4%, to $1.39 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $882,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in advertising, marketing, and Amazon fees, attributable to promotion of Kenkoderm and Silly George. The Company expects these costs to increase in the third quarter with a full quarter of Silly George revenue and with further growth in branded consumer products.

Research and development expenses increased by $21,000 to $76,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $55,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $979,000 as compared to a net loss of $642,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.1 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on a registered direct offering of $1.11 million, led by insiders. The use of proceeds for the financing is for working capital and the immediate requirement for additional inventory and marketing to meet the higher-than-expected demand for the Silly George brand products. The Company believes it has sufficient cash and marketable securities to operate its business plan into 2025.

As of August 14, 2024, NEXGEL had 6,324,266 shares of common stock outstanding, which number does not include the 444,000 shares of common stock we anticipate issuing in connection with our recent offering.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: August 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: + 1-800-579-2543 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-785-424-1789 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 28, 2024, by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11156720. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our revenue guidance for the third and fourth quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash $ 1,069 $ 2,700 Accounts receivable, net 605 633 Inventory 1,446 1,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 467 400 Total current assets 3,587 5,052 Goodwill 1,128 1,128 Intangibles, net 855 326 Property and equipment, net 2,368 1,499 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,742 1,855 Other assets 95 95 Total assets $ 9,775 $ 9,955 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,245 $ 1,233 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 284 398 Deferred revenue 179 20 Current portion of note payable 87 80 Warrant liability 176 146 Contingent consideration liability 370 439 Financing lease liability, current portion 55 - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 237 233 Total current liabilities 2,633 2,549 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,632 1,727 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 339 - Notes payable, net of current portion 645 513 Total liabilities 5,249 4,789 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) - - Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 6,324,266 and 5,741,838 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 20,614 19,406 Accumulated deficit (16,454 ) (14,715 ) Total NexGel stockholders’ equity 4,166 4,697 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 360 469 Total stockholders’ equity 4,526 5,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,775 $ 9,955





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 1,440 $ 1,167 $ 2,706 $ 1,786 Cost of revenues 1,030 992 2,019 1,669 Gross profit 410 175 687 117 Operating expenses Research and development 76 55 78 84 Selling, general and administrative 1,388 882 2,534 1,679 Total operating expenses 1,464 937 2,612 1,763 Loss from operations (1,054 ) (762 ) (1,925 ) (1,646 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (30 ) (9 ) (46 ) (10 ) Interest income 1 2 2 2 Loss on sale of assets (4 ) - (4 ) - Other income 6 - 6 4 Gain on investments 23 116 57 124 Changes in fair value of warrant liability 79 11 26 77 Total other income (expense), net 75 120 41 197 Loss before income taxes (979 ) (642 ) (1,884 ) (1,449 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (979 ) $ (642 ) (1,884 ) (1,449 ) Less: Income attributable to non-controlling interest in joint venture 94 (53 ) 146 (60 ) Net loss attributable to NexGel stockholders (885 ) (695 ) (1,738 ) (1,509 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) (0.28 ) (0.27 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) (0.28 ) (0.27 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share - basic 6,254,659 5,662,338 6,118,212 5,624,275 Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – diluted 6,254,659 5,662,338 6,118,212 5,624,275





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)