BIO-key Reports Reduced Net Loss and Cash Used in Operations on Lower Q2’24 Revenues; Hosts Investor Call Thu. Aug. 15th at 10am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication, announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q2'24). Note, BIO-key's results for 2023 were restated at year-end and filed with the Company's 2023 Form 10-K, and as a result Q2'23 and six months ended June 30, 2023 comparisons in this release have been restated.



Financial Highlights

Q2’24 revenues decreased to $1.1M from $1.9M in Q2’23, principally due to a delay in recognition of approximately $450,000 in software license fees generated by the Company’s European subsidiary and lower project-related services revenue of approximately $200,000 as compared to the year-ago period for one large customer.

Gross profit improved to $0.9M (77.0% gross margin) in Q2’24 vs. $0.3M (16.7% gross margin) in Q2’23, primarily reflecting the impact of a $1M hardware reserve in Q2’23.

BIO-key trimmed Q2’24 operating expenses by $0.2M versus Q2’23, reflecting ongoing cost management initiatives.

BIO-key reported a Q2’24 net loss of $1.7M compared to a Q2’23 net loss of $2.6M, primarily due to a $1M hardware reserve in Q2’23.

Cash used in operating activities improved 48% to $1.1M in the first six months of 2024 vs. $2.1M used in the first six months of 2023. Improved operating cash flow reflects the benefit of a Q1’24 $1.5M 2-year extension/expansion of a biometric technology license with a long-term financial services customer and continued reductions in S,G &A.



Recent Business Highlights

Commentary

BIO-key CEO, Mike DePasquale commented, “Q2 was impacted by delays we experienced in the closing of approximately $450,000 in software license contracts and lower non-recurring, project-related services revenue of approximately $200,000 versus the year-ago period for one large customer in 2023.

“Despite our lower than expected revenues this quarter, we remain very encouraged by the growing enterprise awareness of the importance of implementing secure, zero-trust Identity and Access Management solutions which form the core of our offerings. We remain focused on driving revenue growth and progressing our business to profitability and positive cash flow over the next several quarters. We are working to support our Channel Alliance Partners around the globe while also working to progress larger-scale customer dialogues via our in-house direct sales efforts.

“We are also excited by the growth potential for our new Passkey:YOU solution which we believe provides a very powerful, differentiated solution within the rapidly expanding deployment of passkey solutions by some of the largest global companies. Unlike other solutions, BIO-key’s Passkey:YOU utilizes our industry leading biometric technology to deliver a unique passwordless and device-less authentication solution able to meet a broad range of needs, including some of the most challenging use cases.

“We continue to expect to benefit from the rollout and enforcement of increasingly stringent regulatory standards and cyber insurance underwriting requirements, much of which are now mandating multi-factor authentication or passwordless security solutions that BIO-key is well positioned to provide on a very competitive basis.

“Given our size, our performance will likely remain variable on a quarter to quarter and year over year basis, based on the impact and timing of customer contracts, though we remain confident in our ability to drive sequential growth on a full year basis. Importantly, we are building a growing base of high-margin annually recurring revenues (ARRs) with solid potential to expand as we move forward. We also continue to seek and implement cost reduction opportunities and identify potential strategic opportunities to leverage our core expertise to accelerate our path to profitability and positive cash flow. For these and other reasons, we believe BIO-key is well-positioned for the future.”

Financial Results

BIO-key reported Q2’24 revenues of $1.1M compared to $1.9M in Q2’23. The current-year period was negatively impacted by the delay in recognition of approximately $450,000 in software license fees generated by the Company’s European subsidiary and the year-ago period benefitted from approximately $200,000 of non-recurring services revenue for one large customer. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, revenues were $3.3M compared to $4.1M in 2023, principally due to the factors that impacted Q2’24 results.

Q2’24 Gross profit was $0.9M (77.0% gross margin) versus $0.3M (16.7% gross margin) in Q2’23, primarily reflecting the impact of a $1M hardware reserve in 2023 and higher gross margins from services in Q2’24.

BIO-key was able to reduce operating expenses by $0.2M in Q2’24 versus Q2’23, reflecting reductions in administration, sales personnel costs and marketing show expenses, including lower headquarters expense. Partially offsetting lower SG&A costs, was a $33,000 increase in research, development and engineering expense related to new product development.

Reflecting lower costs and the $1M hardware reserve in 2023, BIO-key’s net loss improved to $1.7M, or $1.00 per share, in Q2’24, from $2.6M, or $4.71 per share, in Q2’23. Likewise, BIO-key trimmed its net loss for the first six months of 2024 to $2.2M, or $1.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.3M, or $7.74 per share, in the first six months of 2023. Q2’23 results included a hardware reserve of $1M and the first six months of 2023 included a hardware reserve of $1.5M.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2024, BIO-key had current assets of approximately $3.0M, including $1.3M of cash and cash equivalents, $932,210 of net accounts receivable and due from factor, and $433,182 of inventory. This compares to current assets of approximately $2.6M, including $511,400 of cash equivalents, $1.3M of net accounts receivable and due from factor, and $445,740 of inventory, at December 31, 2023.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Services $ 283,569 $ 620,465 $ 496,690 $ 1,152,987 License fees 774,225 1,235,771 2,724,659 2,814,327 Hardware 83,492 72,693 101,140 145,382 Total revenues 1,141,286 1,928,929 3,322,489 4,112,696 Costs and other expenses Cost of services 73,385 360,156 212,234 514,957 Cost of license fees 148,432 198,147 296,652 819,028 Cost of hardware 40,455 47,808 53,029 92,400 Cost of hardware - reserve - 1,000,000 - 1,500,000 Total costs and other expenses 262,272 1,606,111 561,915 2,926,385 Gross profit 879,014 322,818 2,760,574 1,186,311 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,941,866 2,143,164 3,724,839 4,074,896 Research, development and engineering 591,234 558,181 1,198,755 1,248,340 Total Operating Expenses 2,533,100 2,701,345 4,923,594 5,323,236 Operating loss (1,654,086 ) (2,378,527 ) (2,163,020 ) (4,136,925 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 46 23 51 27 Loss on foreign currency transactions - - - (15,000 ) Loan fee amortization (4,000 ) - (4,000 ) - Change in fair value of convertible note - (44,568 ) - 97,423 Interest expense (8,910 ) (56,806 ) (10,267 ) (113,725 ) Total other income (expense), net (12,864 ) (101,351 ) (14,216 ) (31,275 ) Loss before provision for income tax (1,666,950 ) (2,479,878 ) (2,177,236 ) (4,168,200 ) Provision for (income tax) tax benefit - (143,000 ) - (143,000 ) Net loss $ (1,666,950 ) $ (2,622,878 ) $ (2,177,236 ) $ (4,311,200 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (1,666,950 ) $ (2,622,878 ) $ (2,177,236 ) $ (4,311,200 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) – Foreign currency translation adjustment 24,220 19,884 (38,530 ) 92,030 Comprehensive loss $ (1,642,730 ) $ (2,602,994 ) $ (2,215,766 ) $ (4,219,170 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (1.00 ) $ (4.71 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (7.74 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,663,042 556,758 1,639,183 556,758

All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-18 reverse stock split, which was effective December 21, 2023.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,260,351 $ 511,400 Accounts receivable, net 904,046 1,201,526 Due from factor 28,164 99,320 Inventory 433,182 445,740 Prepaid expenses and other 388,786 364,171 Total current assets 3,014,529 2,622,157 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 174,419 220,177 Capitalized contract costs, net 348,617 229,806 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,341 36,905 Intangible assets, net 1,252,090 1,407,990 Total non-current assets 1,784,467 1,894,878 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,798,996 $ 4,517,035 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,539,548 $ 1,316,014 Accrued liabilities 1,164,681 1,305,848 Note payable 2,010,293 - Government loan – BBVA Bank, current portion 135,400 138,730 Deferred revenue, current 715,193 414,968 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,570 37,829 Total current liabilities 5,574,685 3,213,389 Deferred revenue, long term 142,949 28,296 Deferred tax liability 22,998 22,998 Government loan – BBVA Bank – net of current portion 114,656 188,787 Total non-current liabilities 280,603 240,081 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,855,288 3,453,470 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 1,815,618 and 1,032,777 of $.0001 par value at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 182 103 Additional paid-in capital 126,143,205 126,047,851 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,234 ) 22,821 Accumulated deficit (127,184,445 ) (125,007,210 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (1,056,292 ) 1,063,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,798,996 $ 4,517,035

All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-18 reverse stock split, which was effective December 21, 2023.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,177,236 ) $ (4,311,200 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Depreciation 46,069 26,637 Amortization of intangible assets 155,900 162,166 Change in fair value of convertible note - (97,423 ) Amortization of capitalized contract costs 80,074 80,717 Reserve for inventory - 1,500,000 Operating leases right-of-use assets 27,564 112,745 Share and warrant-based compensation for employees and consultants 96,561 120,767 Stock based directors’ fees 9,003 28,004 Deferred income tax benefit (13,000 ) Bad debts 250,000 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 297,480 (757,170 ) Due from factor 71,156 (24,750 ) Capitalized contract costs (198,885 ) (75,096 ) Inventory 12,558 50,271 Prepaid expenses and other (24,615 ) 14,799 Accounts payable 258,384 726,657 Accrued liabilities (141,167 ) (109,208 ) Income taxes payable - 156,000 Deferred revenue 414,878 174,437 Operating lease liabilities (51,257 ) (110,545 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,123,533 ) (2,095,192 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (1,869 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,869 ) - CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Note Payable 2,000,000 - Offering costs (13,470 ) - Proceeds for exercise of warrants 1,400 - Receipt of cash from Employee stock purchase plan 1,939 13,934 Repayment of government loan (77,461 ) (56,241 ) Net cash used in financing activities 1,912,408 (42,307 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (38,055 ) 67,490 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 748,951 (2,070,009 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 511,400 2,635,522 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,260,351 $ 565,513

All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-18 reverse stock split, which was effective December 21, 2023.