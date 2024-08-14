W&T Offshore Announces Participation in EnerCom Denver Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: WTI) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Tracy Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to make a presentation on Monday, August 19th, 2024 at 4:00 pm Mountain Time (5:00 pm Central Time). Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section under “News and Events.” An updated investor slide deck will be posted the day of the event in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations”.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had working interests in 63 fields in federal and state waters (which include 55 fields in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 678,100 gross acres (520.400 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 519,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS: Al Petrie Sameer Parasnis Investor Relations Coordinator Executive VP and CFO investorrelations@wtoffshore.com sparasnis@wtoffshore.com 713-297-8024 713-513-8654







