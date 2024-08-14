Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

| Source: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Key Points

  • Total revenue declined 27% to $32.5 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 8% to $8.2 million on higher sales volumes.
  • Bulk revenue was relatively consistent at $8.4 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue was relatively consistent at $3.9 million.
  • Services revenue declined by 51% (or approximately $12.2 million) to $11.9 million due to a $16.5 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by an approximately $3 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance revenue.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net income including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $15.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $7.3 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $96.7 million and working capital was $131.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Key Points

  • Volume of retail water sold in the company’s utility service area in Grand Cayman increased 10% compared with the same period in 2023.
  • Completed the construction and commissioning of the new 2.6 million gallon per day Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands. Began operating the facility under a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement.
  • Continued piloting, design and permitting of a $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu, Hawaii.
  • Recognized $1.9 million in operations and maintenance revenue from REC which Consolidated Water acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.
  • Settled a dispute with Mexico involving the discontinued desalination project in Playas de Rosarito, Mexico and recognized a gain of $12.1 million from the sale of the project land and project documentation.
  • Received Notice to Proceed under a new 15-year agreement with the Water and Sewerage Corporation of the Bahamas to design, build, own, operate and finance two seawater desalination plants on Cat Island in the Bahamas.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results were fairly positive, especially considering the inherent variability in our service segment revenue and earnings due to the timing of our large design-build projects in Grand Cayman, Arizona and Hawaii,” stated company CEO, Rick McTaggart. “Our services revenue was down by about half due to the anticipated reduction in construction-related revenue as the Grand Cayman and Arizona projects were completed earlier this year.

“Meanwhile, development activities continue to ramp up on the $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu in Hawaii that we announced in June of last year. We are currently in the piloting, design and permitting stage, which we expect will lead into the full construction stage late next year.

“The completion of the Hawaii project plant encompasses the current two-year development phase followed by a two-year construction phase. After construction and commissioning, we will operate the plant under a 20-year operations and maintenance agreement which has two additional 5-year extensions exercisable at the client’s discretion.

“The reduction in construction-related revenue in the second quarter was partially offset by an increase in the revenue generated from operations and maintenance contracts by both PERC and REC. We acquired REC last October to provide a new channel for growth in the water-stressed regions of Colorado, and we’ve been pleased with REC’s integration into our company and the new opportunities we see developing in Colorado. Similar to our acquisition of PERC, we anticipate that our greater financial and management resources will enable REC to pursue larger projects that will accelerate REC’s growth over time.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of the year and beyond, we remain very excited about our prospects. Many positive factors—including the consistent strong water sales growth in Grand Cayman, the long-term recurring revenues from our Caribbean-based bulk water and U.S.-based O&M businesses, stabilized manufacturing revenue and earnings, and the anticipated revenue and earnings from our $147 million design-build-operate project in Hawaii—altogether provide a very solid base for the company in the coming years.

“Supported by our exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new long-term projects such as two desalination plants on Cat Island in the Bahamas, as well as new infrastructure to serve the growing water needs of our utility customer in the Cayman Islands. We see these projects ultimately enhancing revenue growth.

“The market for design-build projects is also showing no sign of slowing. While we are currently in a period between two large projects, we believe our efficient and aesthetically pleasing plant designs, our cost-efficient project delivery models and our significant industry experience will help us secure new projects.

“In fact, we recently signed master design-build service agreements with two major national clients for a number of projects they are contemplating. We anticipate this will positively impact revenue and earnings in future periods. Combined with strong industry tailwinds, we anticipate that all of these factors will drive our long-term growth, enhance profitability, and further strengthen shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $32.5 million, declining 27% from $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $35,000 in the bulk segment, $12.2 million in the services segment and $161,000 in the manufacturing segment. The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $609,000 in the retail segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 10% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 5.5% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The increase was also due to significantly less rainfall on Grand Cayman in April and May of 2024 as compared to the same months a year ago.

The marginal decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to lower energy costs, which decreased the energy pass-through component of the company’s bulk water rates.

The decrease in services segment revenue was primarily due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $19.8 million in 2023 to $3.3 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects nearing completion during the quarter. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 75% from the second quarter of 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $1.9 million of the increase, with the remainder related to PERC contracts.

Manufacturing segment revenue was relatively consistent at $3.9 million as compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million (36% of total revenue), as compared to $15.5 million (35% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.9 million or $0.99 per diluted share, up from net income of $7.3 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the gain on sale of the land and documentation related to a discontinued project in Mexico totaling $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $96.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with working capital of $131.2 million, debt of $0.3 million, and stockholders’ equity of $206.7 million.

First Half 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first half of 2024 was $72.2 million, down 6% compared to $77.1 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $0.7 million in the bulk segment and $7.5 million in the services segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.5 million in the retail segment and $1.8 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to an 8% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 5.5% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

The retail revenue increased also as a result of significantly less rainfall on Grand Cayman in April and May of 2024 as compared to the same months a year ago.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to a $16.5 million decrease in plant construction revenue. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $14.2 million in the first half of 2024, up 83% as compared to $7.7 million in the same year-ago period.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the first half of 2024 was $25.5 million (35% of total revenue), down 2% from $26.0 million (34% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first half of 2024 was $11.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.6 million or $0.73 per diluted share for the first half of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first half of 2024 was $22.3 million or $1.40 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $11.1 million or $0.70 per fully diluted share in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a gain on sale of land and project documentation of $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter Segment Results

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $8,181,884  $8,447,958  $11,922,469  $3,926,847  $32,479,158 
Cost of revenue  3,670,133   6,097,460   8,458,537   2,632,814   20,858,944 
Gross profit  4,511,751   2,350,498   3,463,932   1,294,033   11,620,214 
General and administrative expenses  4,378,816   363,268   1,196,624   667,586   6,606,294 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (6,130)     3,000      (3,130)
Income from operations $126,805  $1,987,230  $2,270,308  $626,447   5,010,790 
Other income, net                 418,426 
Income before income taxes                 5,429,216 
Provision for income taxes                 1,063,933 
Net income from continuing operations                 4,365,283 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                 122,872 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                 4,242,411 
Net income from discontinued operations                 11,607,846 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $15,850,257 


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $7,573,329  $8,482,495  $24,093,963  $4,087,476  $44,237,263 
Cost of revenue  3,433,132   5,931,735   16,248,141   3,160,706   28,773,714 
Gross profit  4,140,197   2,550,760   7,845,822   926,770   15,463,549 
General and administrative expenses  4,265,535   379,900   904,560   434,920   5,984,915 
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net     1,000         1,000 
Income from operations $(125,338) $2,171,860  $6,941,262  $491,850   9,479,634 
Other income, net                 129,131 
Income before income taxes                 9,608,765 
Provision for income taxes                 1,940,067 
Net income from continuing operations                 7,668,698 
Income attributable to non-controlling interests                 137,226 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                 7,531,472 
Net loss from discontinued operations                 (207,701)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $7,323,771 
 

First Half Segment Results

  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $16,806,822  $16,790,052  $29,340,080  $9,231,594  $72,168,548 
Cost of revenue  7,221,477   11,662,718   21,127,476   6,658,640   46,670,311 
Gross profit  9,585,345   5,127,334   8,212,604   2,572,954   25,498,237 
General and administrative expenses  8,483,148   707,409   2,794,478   1,185,288   13,170,323 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (6,130)     3,000      (3,130)
Income from operations $1,096,067  $4,419,925  $5,421,126  $1,387,666   12,324,784 
Other income, net                 836,610 
Income before income taxes                 13,161,394 
Provision for income taxes                 1,685,629 
Net income from continuing operations                 11,475,765 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                 291,940 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                 11,183,825 
Net income from discontinued operations                 11,140,780 
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $22,324,605 


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total
Revenue $15,344,424  $17,486,868  $36,815,664  $7,459,297  $77,106,253 
Cost of revenue  6,983,926   12,174,881   26,292,219   5,632,596   51,083,622 
Gross profit  8,360,498   5,311,987   10,523,445   1,826,701   26,022,631 
General and administrative expenses  8,442,642   732,875   1,993,232   852,828   12,021,577 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (7,287)  12,270      1,933   6,916 
Income (loss) from operations $(89,431) $4,591,382  $8,530,213  $975,806   14,007,970 
Other income, net                 286,190 
Income before income taxes                 14,294,160 
Provision for income taxes                 2,389,552 
Net income from continuing operations                 11,904,608 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                 300,347 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                 11,604,261 
Net loss from discontinued operations                 (466,864)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                $11,137,397 
                    

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 3791392

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2024, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 3791392

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
   June 30,    December 31,  
   2024   2023 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $96,670,206  $42,621,898 
Accounts receivable, net  39,664,848   38,226,891 
Inventory  4,561,374   6,044,642 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  2,945,174   4,056,370 
Contract assets  5,413,780   21,553,057 
Current assets of discontinued operations  1,503,473   211,517 
Total current assets  150,758,855   112,714,375 
Property, plant and equipment, net  54,368,951   55,882,521 
Construction in progress  1,245,998   495,471 
Inventory, noncurrent  4,999,102   5,045,771 
Investment in OC-BVI  1,311,271   1,412,158 
Goodwill  12,861,404   12,861,404 
Intangible assets, net  3,025,000   3,353,185 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,532,430   2,135,446 
Other assets  3,058,949   3,407,973 
Long-term assets of discontinued operations     21,129,288 
Total assets $235,161,960  $218,437,592 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $8,100,744  $11,604,369 
Accrued compensation  2,759,353   3,160,030 
Dividends payable  1,559,669   1,572,655 
Current maturities of operating leases  618,705   456,865 
Current portion of long-term debt  170,867   192,034 
Contract liabilities  5,710,398   6,237,011 
Deferred revenue  217,618   317,017 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  393,237   364,665 
Total current liabilities  19,530,591   23,904,646 
Long-term debt, noncurrent  115,033   191,190 
Deferred tax liabilities  383,075   530,780 
Noncurrent operating leases  2,949,303   1,827,302 
Other liabilities  153,000   153,000 
Deferred revenue  29,459    
Total liabilities  23,160,461   26,606,918 
Commitments and contingencies        
Equity        
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity        
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 49,057 and 44,297 shares, respectively  29,434   26,578 
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,829,572 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively  9,497,743   9,462,927 
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued      
Additional paid-in capital  92,723,287   92,188,887 
Retained earnings  104,455,633   85,148,820 
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity  206,706,097   186,827,212 
Non-controlling interests  5,295,402   5,003,462 
Total equity  212,001,499   191,830,674 
Total liabilities and equity $235,161,960  $218,437,592 


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue $32,479,158  $44,237,263  $72,168,548  $77,106,253 
Cost of revenue   20,858,944   28,773,714   46,670,311   51,083,622 
Gross profit  11,620,214   15,463,549   25,498,237   26,022,631 
General and administrative expenses  6,606,294   5,984,915   13,170,323   12,021,577 
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net  (3,130)  1,000   (3,130)  6,916 
Income from operations  5,010,790   9,479,634   12,324,784   14,007,970 
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income  380,854   86,137   714,996   199,781 
Interest expense  (33,438)  (36,247)  (66,939)  (74,091)
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI  12,150   12,150   32,400   26,325 
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI  36,647   35,272   93,963   70,830 
Other  22,213   31,819   62,190   63,345 
Other income, net  418,426   129,131   836,610   286,190 
Income before income taxes  5,429,216   9,608,765   13,161,394   14,294,160 
Provision for income taxes  1,063,933   1,940,067   1,685,629   2,389,552 
Net income from continuing operations  4,365,283   7,668,698   11,475,765   11,904,608 
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests  122,872   137,226   291,940   300,347 
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders  4,242,411   7,531,472   11,183,825   11,604,261 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations  11,607,846   (207,701)  11,140,780   (466,864)
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $15,850,257  $7,323,771  $22,324,605  $11,137,397 
             
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders            
Continuing operations $0.27  $0.48  $0.71  $0.74 
Discontinued operations  0.73   (0.01)  0.70   (0.03)
Basic earnings per share $1.00  $0.47  $1.41  $0.71 
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders            
Continuing operations $0.26  $0.47  $0.70  $0.73 
Discontinued operations  0.73   (0.01)  0.70   (0.03)
Diluted earnings per share $0.99  $0.46  $1.40  $0.70 
             
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $0.095  $0.085  $0.19  $0.17 
             
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:            
Basic earnings per share  15,829,120   15,736,041   15,829,024   15,729,852 
Diluted earnings per share  15,983,671   15,907,440   15,984,154   15,899,923 