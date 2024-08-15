Embedded Payments Market Report 2024-2029: Payment Facilitation-in-a-Box Solution, Global Capabilities and Shift to Universal Commerce Engagement Present Key Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Embedded Payments, Global, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As commerce shifts toward digital platforms, the need for embedded payments becomes greater. Integrating payment capability into apps or websites streamlines payment processing for consumers and businesses. Embedded payments also help businesses adapt to changing macroeconomic conditions and optimize operational processes, reducing development costs and improving revenue streams. Businesses that utilize embedded payments can adapt swiftly to evolving payment trends (e.g., pay later, one-click payments), ensuring resilience and the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities, fostering sustained growth.
This analysis looks at the growing adoption of embedded payment solutions for 3 verticals: retail, travel, and public sector. Businesses across industries beyond retail and commerce increasingly embrace embedded payments to enhance service offerings while adding new monetization engines to their existing business models.
The study period is 2023-2029, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2029 as the forecast period. Key developments of embedded payments in selected regions are analysed, including industry landscape, market potential, and outlook in the payments space.
Other pertinent information include:
- Industry trends
- Growth drivers and barriers
- Revenue forecast and analysis by region and vertical
- Regulatory landscape
- Benchmarking global providers of embedded payments
Notably, the report provides insights into advanced technologies and changes in customer behavior and regulations, which create opportunities for stakeholders across the payment value chain.
Companies to Watch
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Jack Henry
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Payment Facilitation-in-a-Box Solution
- Global Capabilities
- Shift to Universal Commerce Engagement
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation by Vertical
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
Industry Updates
- Industry Trends
- Regulatory Landscape
- Industry Landscape Benchmark
- Industry Potential
- Industry Outlook
Company Benchmarking
- Benchmark of Global Embedded Payments Providers
Growth Generator - Asia-Pacific Embedded Payments
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Industry Analysis
Growth Generator - Europe Embedded Payments
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Industry Analysis
Growth Generator - The Middle East & Africa Embedded Payments
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Industry Analysis
Growth Generator - North America Embedded Payments
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Industry Analysis
