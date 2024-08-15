Mobile Chargers Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Apple, Baseus, Belkin, Hama, Mazer, ZAGG, NANAMI, RavPower, Samsung, Sitecom, America Ugreen and Xiaomi

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Chargers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Charger Type, By Distribution Channel, By Number Of Ports, By Power Output, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile chargers market size is expected to reach USD 55.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The appeal of mobile chargers, especially portable power banks, lies in their convenience and portability, catering to consumers with active lifestyles who need reliable on-the-go charging solutions for their devices. These power banks allow users to maintain their electronics' battery life while traveling, commuting, or engaging in outdoor activities without access to traditional power sources. This versatility ensures that smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets remain powered throughout the day, enhancing productivity and connectivity wherever users go. As a result, portable power banks have become essential accessories for modern consumers seeking uninterrupted device usage and convenience in their daily lives.





The urban population growth worldwide is driving substantial demand for advanced mobile accessories such as power banks, adapters, and wireless chargers. Government initiatives aimed at boosting literacy and job opportunities are further fueling market expansion. Enhanced mobile devices, increasing disposable incomes, and declining smartphone prices globally are contributing to a surge in demand for these accessories.

With rising disposable incomes, individuals are increasingly traveling for business and leisure, leading to increased demand for portable charging solutions like power banks and car chargers that ensure continuous device use on the move. This trend highlights the growing preference for convenience and connectivity, prompting manufacturers to innovate with compact, fast-charging, and versatile products that meet the needs of mobile consumers worldwide.



The increasing adoption of smart home devices, including smart speakers, security cameras, and various Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, is driving demand for reliable charging solutions. Wall chargers and power banks are now essential accessories for powering these devices efficiently. As smart homes integrate more devices that require constant power, such as those for home security, entertainment, and automation, the need for versatile and dependable charging solutions has grown.

Wall chargers provide a stable power source for devices that are plugged in at home, ensuring they remain operational without interruption. Meanwhile, portable power banks offer flexibility by enabling users to charge their devices on the go, ensuring continuous functionality even in areas where wall outlets are inaccessible.



Mobile Chargers Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the wired charger segment dominated the market with a significant revenue share in 2023. Consumers continue to prefer wired chargers for their consistent charging speeds and assurance of uninterrupted power supply, particularly in environments where wireless or portable options may not be feasible or necessary.

Based on charger type, the wall charger segment experienced significant growth in 2023. The segment is experiencing growth due to its essential role in providing reliable and fast charging solutions at home, in offices, and in other stationary environments.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment has gained dominance in the market with a significant revenue share in 2023. Online platforms offer sellers the ability to reach customers across different geographical locations without the constraints of physical storefronts.

Based on number of ports, the one port segment witnessed significant growth in 2023. Consumers increasingly prefer one port chargers for their compact size, ease of use, and ability to deliver reliable and fast charging performance, catering effectively to individual device charging needs in various settings.

Based on power output, the up to 30W segment witnessed significant growth in 2023. These chargers offer a balance of portability and power, providing fast and efficient charging solutions that cater to the needs of modern consumers who prioritize convenience and versatility in their mobile charging devices.

The increasing popularity of compact and lightweight designs in mobile chargers, especially power banks, reflects a rising consumer preference for portability and ease of carrying these devices. This trend highlights a growing demand for chargers that offer both convenience in transportation and efficient performance in providing reliable power for a variety of mobile devices.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





