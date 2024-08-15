2024 Environmental Assessment of the Top 50 Climate-smart Companies: Embracing Climate-smart Solutions with Low-carbon Innovation in the Built Environment

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Assessment of the Top 50 Climate-smart Companies Accelerating the Low-carbon Economy in the Built Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Climate-smart Performance Index (CSPI) is a comprehensive evaluation tool that the publisher has developed to assess and rank companies based on their climate action efforts and sustainability practices within the homes and buildings industry. This analysis provides market size and forecasts for climate-smart solutions with 2023 as the base year and a forecast period between 2024 and 2030.

In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, marked by decarbonization, urbanization, and digital transformation, the publisher recognizes the imperative for firms to redefine their fundamental purpose. There is a growing awareness of the significance of the value creation of climate change mitigation across all stakeholders, including consumers, employees, suppliers, and policymakers. This consciousness has led to an increased emphasis on adhering to environmental standards.



Businesses at the forefront of implementing climate actions have embraced a holistic approach that acknowledges the interrelation of all stakeholders. They integrate environmental considerations into their strategies, operations, and reporting practices transparently, fostering trust across stakeholder groups. By prioritizing climate change, these businesses deliver direct and indirect benefits to all stakeholders, such as sustainable profitability, enhanced employee morale, responsible supply chains, and positive community outcomes.



Conversely, failure to effectively address environmental concerns can lead to value erosion for organizations. Despite recognizing the importance of climate change mitigation, many organizations are still navigating their decarbonization journey, struggling with challenges in implementation and communication. Balancing near-term profitability with climate action responsibilities proves to be a common struggle for firms, as they aim to align monetary objectives with sustainability goals. Additionally, effectively communicating climate action progress remains difficult, which hinders the translation of actions into trust among stakeholders.



The publisher employs a rigorous evaluation framework to assess the top 50 companies in the homes and buildings industry based on their progress in climate action, leveraging published environmental metrics. The CSPI provides stakeholders, including investors, policymakers, and consumers, with valuable insights into the environmental performance and climate resilience of companies operating in this industry.



Climate-smart solutions in the built environment encompass hardware, software, and services designed to mitigate the environmental impact of buildings and infrastructure while promoting decarbonization in the face of climate change. Innovations that reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and optimize building performance define this market.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Net-zero Energy Homes

Building Electrification

AI-driven Climate-smart Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Climate-smart Solutions Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Climate-smart Solutions Industry

Ecosystem in the Climate-smart Solutions Market

How to Leverage This Research?

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Generator in the Climate-smart Solutions Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunities in Environmental Assessment: Scope and Methodology of Climate-smart Performance Index

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation for CSPI Assessment

CSPI Assessment Framework

CSPI Category Score Definitions

CSPI Research Methodology

CSPI Grading and Description

Growth Opportunities in Environmental Assessment: Overall Score Summary of the Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Growth Opportunities in Environmental Assessment: Climate-smart Best Practitioners by Industry Segment

Lighting: Top 10 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

CBE: Top 10 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Smart Infrastructure: Top 10 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Construction Management: Top 10 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Facility Management: Top 10 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Growth Opportunities in Environmental Assessment: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners by CSPI Category

Climate Action: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Pollution: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Water: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Circular Economy: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Biodiversity: Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Growth Opportunities in Environmental Assessment: Battle Cards of the Top 50 Climate-smart Best Practitioners

Siemens

Signify

ABB

Havells

Kone

Oracle

Hexagon

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Zumtobel Group

Dormakaba

Autodesk

Mitie

Hubbell

Dassault Systemes

Johnson Controls

Samsung

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL)

Aveva

JLL

Assa Abloy

Fagerhult

Honeywell

Carrier

Trane

Wipro Lighting

ams-OSRAM

Daikin

Otis

ISS

Resideo

Panasonic

Eaton

Azbil Corporation

Cushman & Wakefield

Bosch

Sodexo

Trimble

Acuity Brands

Emerson

CBRE

Aramark

Glodon

ABM Industries

Masco Corporation

Compass

Nemetschek Group

Bentley Systems

Emcor Global

Procore

