Stantec selected by Los Angeles Department of Water & Power for 5-year US $104-million Master Services Agreement

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) for a new five-year master services agreements (MSA) to upgrade, expand, and modernize the electrical infrastructure in greater Los Angeles. The firm will support LADWP’s Power System Reliability Program (PSRP) projects to renew aging infrastructure and assist LADWP in driving the clean energy transition forward.

Stantec will serve as one of the Owner’s Representatives (OE) for the duration of the US$104-million agreement and supply power system and resource development services. Transmission planning studies (including high voltage direct current (HVDC) and interconnection studies), reliability assessments, distributed energy resources studies, economic evaluations, and impact assessments are among the requested services to be provided. In addition, consulting services for construction, maintenance, safety, quality assurance, testing, and commissioning will be provided upon request.

As part of the resource development services, Stantec will perform planning and feasibility studies, renewable resources assessments, reliability and cost evaluations, as well as assessments of best practices for the management of LADWP’s power supply as requested. Engineering services for conventional generation, renewable energy, and supporting projects, including all aspects of civil, electrical, mechanical, structural, and geotechnical engineering may also be provided.

“Renewable power generation is only part of the energy transition leading to a lower carbon future. Utilities around the world must also modernize and expand the electrical infrastructure needed to deliver power to our communities, safely and reliably,” says Mario Finis, executive vice president of Energy & Resources at Stantec. “Our power delivery teams understand the diverse set of challenges associated with integrating large amounts of renewables onto the grid, and we’re proud to support LADWP as they drive the transition to clean energy.”

Stantec’s Energy & Resources team is an industry leader in power delivery services and solutions designed to support the changing needs of global communities. The global firm’s work involves evaluating, designing, and commissioning generation, transmission, substation, distribution, energy storage, and grid modernization projects. Earlier this year, Stantec signed a CAD$186-million master services agreement with BC Hydro, providing transmission and distribution engineering as well as project delivery services for the electrical infrastructure in British Columbia, Canada. The firm is also currently serving as Owner’s Engineer for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Transmission Project, which is part of the largest clean energy infrastructure initiative in US history and will deliver 3,000 megawatts of power to communities throughout the southwest US.

To learn more about Stantec's Power Delivery services, click here.

