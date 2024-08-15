Ferrosilicon Market Set to Reach USD 13.62 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 2.9% | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global ferrosilicon market size was estimated at USD 10.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit USD 13.62 billion by 2032. The market is likely to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

Ferrosilicon Market?

Ferrosilicon (FeSi) is an alloy of iron and silicon with an average silicon content between 15-90%. It comes in shiny, metallic-grey lumps forms and is commonly used as an alloying element in steelmaking for deoxidation. Improved quality, energy cost reduction, slag reduction, and enhanced product performance can be obtained with ferro silicon (FeSi).

This iron-silicon alloy can be utilized for manufacturing other ferroalloys as well as silicon steel and ferrous silicon alloys resistant to corrosion and high temperatures. Also, in the production of cast iron, ferrosilicon is used to inoculate the iron, accelerating the graphitization process. Additionally, in arc welding, ferrosilicon is present in some electrode coatings.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ferrosilicon-market/request-for-sample

Ferrosilicon Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 10.54 billion Market value in 2032 USD 13.62 billion CAGR 2.9% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Key Highlights of the Report

Various factors, including increasing infrastructural developments, increased global population, and rising investments in infrastructural projects, are driving market growth. Surged demand for ferrosilicon for modernization and expansion of infrastructure further fuels the market expansion.

The market segmentations include type, application, end-use, and by region.

Based on geography, North America held the highest revenue share in 2023.

Ferrosilicon Market Key Players

Anyang Jinfang Metallurgy Co., Ltd.

Anyang Yuneng Metallurgy Refractory Co., Ltd.

DMS Powders

Elkem ASA

Eurasian Resources Group

Ferroglobe

FINNFJORD AS

OM Holdings Ltd.

RFA International

SINOGU INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ferrosilicon-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Top Market Developments

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Investments in Infrastructural Projects: The increasing focus on upgrading and expanding infrastructure is directly proportional to the demand for ferrosilicon. Thus, meeting this demand and investing in infrastructure projects drive ferrosilicon market growth.

The increasing focus on upgrading and expanding infrastructure is directly proportional to the demand for ferrosilicon. Thus, meeting this demand and investing in infrastructure projects drive ferrosilicon market growth. Growing Automobile Production: Modern automobile developments require advanced steel types with integrated elements like body panels, engine parts, and chassis to assure safety, performance, and fuel efficiency, which can all be achieved with ferrosilicon. Thus, developing automobile production is anticipated to foster ferrosilicon market demand.

Modern automobile developments require advanced steel types with integrated elements like body panels, engine parts, and chassis to assure safety, performance, and fuel efficiency, which can all be achieved with ferrosilicon. Thus, developing automobile production is anticipated to foster ferrosilicon market demand. Increased Production Capacity of Ferrosilicon: Manufacturers and governments are increasingly focusing on leveraging advanced technologies and developing production facilities. This growth in production capacity fuels the demand for ferrosilicon and accelerates market expansion.

Manufacturers and governments are increasingly focusing on leveraging advanced technologies and developing production facilities. This growth in production capacity fuels the demand for ferrosilicon and accelerates market expansion. The Surge in Steel Production: Ferrosilicon is a key component of the steel production process, where it is used as an alloying agent and a deoxidizer to enhance the steel’s quality, strength, and durability. Therefore, the global demand for steel production across various sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, construction, and construction, augments the market growth.

Which Region Leads the Ferro silicon?

North America: By region, The North America ferrosilicon market obtained the highest revenue share owing to the presence of a well-developed steel industry. The advanced production capabilities and technological innovations in the region are fueling the demand for ferrosilicon as a deoxidizer and alloying agent.

By region, The North America ferrosilicon market obtained the highest revenue share owing to the presence of a well-developed steel industry. The advanced production capabilities and technological innovations in the region are fueling the demand for ferrosilicon as a deoxidizer and alloying agent. Asia Pacific: Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the global market. This expansion can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in nations such as China and India. In addition, increasing investments by these countries in infrastructure projects, such as commercial buildings and manufacturing facilities, boost the demand for ferrosilicon.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ferrosilicon-market/inquire-before-buying

Segmental Overview

Ferrosilicon Type Outlook

Atomized Ferrosilicon

Milled Ferrosilicon

Ferrosilicon Application Outlook

Deoxidizer

Inoculants

Others

Ferrosilicon, End-Use Outlook

Carbon & Other Alloy Steel

Cast Iron

Electric Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

Ferrosilicon Regional Outlook

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Browse More Research Reports:

Stucco Market

Flooring Market

High Temperature Insulation Market

Insulation Market

Mining Equipment Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.