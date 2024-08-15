BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution and Identity-Bound Biometrics Are Now Available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) software featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) authentication solutions, announced the availability of its PortalGuard IDaaS platform in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace enabling AWS customers around the world to seamlessly purchase and integrate PortalGuard and its IBB authentication solutions into their enterprise. The AWS Marketplace partnership expands the visibility and reach of BIO-key’s cutting-edge authentication security solutions to a broader range of customer prospects.

The AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog with 2.5 million subscribers and over 300,000 active customers who can find, test, buy, and deploy software solutions designed to run on AWS. By listing its solutions on this platform, BIO-key aims to simplify the integration process for enterprises seeking advanced security measures to protect their digital assets and enhance user authentication cost-effectively. Effective identity management is crucial for running secure and efficient cloud operations, enabling seamless access for employees while maintaining control over sensitive data. With the new enablement through AWS, global BIO-key prospects can now seamlessly purchase PortalGuard directly from the AWS Marketplace. This streamlined process enables AWS customers to effortlessly implement robust Identity & Access Management and IBB security, enhancing their digital transformation initiatives.

"BIO-key’s core mission is to provide world-class, flexible, secure access management, and biometric identity solutions to organizations globally. By collaborating with AWS, we enable organizations to gain streamlined access to our top-tier technologies, helping them to address complex challenges with enhanced security and compliance,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key International, Inc.

To learn more about BIO-key in AWS Marketplace, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-px343thbnhuig

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

