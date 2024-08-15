33Across’ Lexicon Wins “Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award” in the seventh annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.



33Across’ breakthrough identity solution, Lexicon , resolves cookieless browsers without third-party cookies to give publishers fair value for their content and support the open web. Lexicon maps to the buyer's chosen ID, enabling improved scalability, precision targeting, and measurement.

In this crowded landscape, 33Across' Lexicon identity resolution technology powers a staggering 150 billion bid requests daily across the open web, showcasing its immense scale and impact. Lexicon's quarterly growth rate of 42% equates to a 10X increase in addressable scale. This unprecedented expansion has been driven by strategic partnerships and seamless integrations with supply-side platforms.

“33Across is reshaping digital advertising's boundaries by fortifying the open web's foundation. We designed Lexicon as a simple effective solution that cuts through the noise, and so far, publishers are seeing a remarkable 4X increase in bid rates for their cookieless supply,” said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across. “We’re grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for the ‘Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award. We’ll continue our focus on relentless innovation, with a commitment to transparency and permission-based partnerships that help us facilitate an unparalleled level of reach and connectivity.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“As digital advertising moves away from third-party cookies, Lexicon enables advertisers to expand their advertising campaigns and reach undertargeted consumers on cookieless browsers. With Google’s recent announcement to shift the cookie phase-out to consumer driven product features within Chrome, the programmatic advertising industry needs to invest in alternative identifiers to enhance and fill the void that will be left when cookies are deprecated,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Lexicon represents a fusion of big data analytics and artificial intelligence aimed at transforming how digital advertising strategies are formulated and executed, ultimately driving better engagement and ROI for advertisers.”

The platform prioritizes privacy and consent, enabling a flexible approach that allows publishers to activate new revenue streams through turnkey integrations with Google Secure Signals, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace, Prebid.org, and server-to-server connections.

