33Across Announces Exclusive Supply-Side Partnership with Valpak, Bringing Trusted New Mover Audiences to Curated Digital Campaigns

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across , the technology company that powers supply-side data activation across the open web, today announced an exclusive partnership with Valpak , a direct marketing leader known for its trusted direct mail product, the Blue Envelope, best-in-class audiences and data signals.

Through this exclusive supply-side collaboration, marketers can now activate Valpak’s new mover audiences on curated digital inventory using 33Across’ AI-driven supply intelligence. The partnership bridges trusted offline mover data with online campaigns, enabling advertisers to reach consumers at one of the most impactful lifestage moments: moving.

“New movers present a rare window when consumers are actively making high-value, multi-category purchases,” said Paul Bell, President of 33Across. “By activating deterministic lifestage data through curated supply, marketers can connect these audiences with premium content and optimized media paths that drive measurable performance, moving beyond broad demographics to outcome-based activation.”

As signal loss continues to reshape digital advertising, marketers need durable, high-intent audience signals. Moving represents a powerful trigger event that drives significant downstream purchase decisions across financial services, telecom, home improvement, insurance, retail, and more. Whether relocating out of state, upsizing, downsizing, or launching a new business, movers demonstrate elevated intent and spending behavior.

Through 33Across’ supply-side curation solution, Glossary, Valpak data is applied at the supply level before inventory reaches the DSP, filtering non-performant supply and surfacing premium, performance-ready media.

Valpak’s mover journey data is derived from billions of aggregated records across public, survey, behavioral, transactional, and proprietary sources. By integrating this data directly into curated private marketplaces (PMPs), 33Across ensures advertisers can align trusted audience intelligence with high-quality media supply.

“Valpak has long helped brands reach movers through our iconic Blue Envelope,” said Benjy Uhl, Head of Product and Data at Valpak. “Extending our mover audiences into digital environments through 33Across allows marketers to engage high-intent consumers consistently across CTV, display, and mobile.”

Key capabilities of the partnership include:

Lifestage Targeting Aligned with Premium Inventory: Combining Valpak’s verified household and purchase propensity data with 33Across’ curation technology

Combining Valpak’s verified household and purchase propensity data with 33Across’ curation technology Campaign Efficiency: Applying data on the supply side shifts more investment toward working media rather than layering additional data costs

Applying data on the supply side shifts more investment toward working media rather than layering additional data costs Greater Segment Scale: Activating audiences at the media consumption point yields true publisher overlap



By enabling advertisers to curate supply around lifestage signals, 33Across and Valpak are redefining how audience intelligence and media quality intersect in a privacy-conscious, signal-constrained marketplace.

For more information, visit https://go.33across.com/glossary_valpak .

About 33Across

33Across shortens the path between inventory and advertising demand using machine learning, AI and predictive modeling. Experts in programmatic supply-side activation, our advanced targeting and cross-device bidding technology use privacy-first principles to reach audiences in a compliant and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Valpak

Valpak is the nation’s premier direct marketing company, trusted by tens of thousands of local and national businesses to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-oriented advertising solutions. Each month, Valpak’s iconic Blue Envelope mails to more than 41 million demographically targeted households,Its data business, Valpak Data, helps marketers identify and build target audiences using a multi-sourced audience data stack that combines thousands of data points across billions of records, to support audience development and campaign optimization.

