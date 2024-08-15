WatchGuard Technologies Leads Network Security Category in the CRN 2024 Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced that it won a 2024 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Award in the Network Security – Enterprise category and tied for the win in the Network Security – SMB category from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. These awards honor technology vendors who are committed to growing the IT channel through technology innovation and partner relationships.

CRN's ARC Awards are based on thorough evaluations by channel partners and highlight vendors who design and deliver the top channel-friendly product offerings, create high-value partner benefits, and cultivate successful long-term partnerships. WatchGuard won in the “Network Security – Enterprise” category, earning top marks in subcategories for “Product Innovation,” “Support,” and “Managed and Cloud Services.” WatchGuard tied as a winner in the “Network Security – SMB” grouping, earning high marks in subcategories for “Support” and “Partnership.”

“We are truly honored to be recognized with CRN’s 2024 ARC Award,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and senior vice president of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies. “As a company that’s 100% dedicated to Channel partners, WatchGuard is hyper-focused on driving partner enablement and success. The positive feedback we receive is a validation of our partner-first commitment and the excellent work we’re able to do together.”

The WatchGuard Unified Security Platform®

At WatchGuard, our vision is simple. We believe the future of security is unified and managed; that effective protection comes from a comprehensive security platform run by dedicated security service providers. We’ve been deliberate about building that future, equipping MSPs with the capabilities they need to get the job done, and making cybersecurity technology as powerful and effective as it is easy to deploy and manage. WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® architecture is a single platform for elevating modern security delivery. Our platform approach helps MSPs deliver powerful security services they need with increased scale and velocity, while supporting operational efficiencies and greater profitability.

The WatchGuardONE Channel Program

WatchGuardONE is all about partner profitability, and it’s achieved through unsurpassed sales, marketing, and technical support, in addition to the most channel-savvy management team in the industry. WatchGuard is consistently recognized year after year for pushing the envelope and leading innovation in partner enablement. To learn more about the WatchGuardONE program or to join, click here.

“Thank you to our partners who participated in this year’s survey and to all throughout our Channel ecosystem with whom we continue to drive successful results and achieve meaningful growth,” said Welch.

The Annual Report Card (ARC) is a legacy partner perception study conducted by The Channel Company. It provides vendors with valuable feedback based on thousands of survey responses from solution providers across North America, collected over a six-week period ending in July 2024. The ARC Awards highlight the top-performing vendors in one or more of the 27 technology product categories or four subcategories: product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services.

"We’re thrilled to recognize technology vendors who partners have selected as the gold standard for products, services, and programs that support solution provider success in the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “The winners of this year’s CRN Annual Report Card Awards demonstrate continuous dedication to building strong partnerships and delivering long-term value and opportunity for their solution provider partners. Congratulations to all the winners for this notable achievement and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange August 2024 conference being held August 11–13 in San Antonio, Texas. Coverage of the CRN 2024 ARC winners can be found online at www.CRN.com/ARC, and full results will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN Magazine.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® architecture is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

