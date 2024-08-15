MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements Win Pet Innovation Award for “Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements, by HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. , has received the “Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year ” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements include 20 active ingredients in key categories including Prebiotics, Postbiotics, Live Probiotics, Antioxidants, Digestive Enzymes, and Superfoods. Together these components work to create a symbiotic effect that heals the gut, balances the microbiome ecosystem, aids in nutrient absorption, and nourishes dogs with ingredients that target heart health, cognitive function, healthy aging, and more. The scientifically formulated supplement naturally empowers a dog’s immune system, reducing inflammation, supporting healthy skin and a shiny coat, enhancing the integrity of connective tissue, helping with mobility, and contributing to healthy joints, cartilage, and bones.

MAXGEVITY Nutritional Supplements’ main ingredient is New Zealand Green Lipped Mussels. These unique mussels are powerful superfoods, naturally rich In Omega 3 + 6 fatty acids - including EPA, DHA, and ETA, as well as Glucosamine, Chondroitin Sulfate, B-Vitamins, Antioxidants, Enzymes and Amino Acids, and Minerals like Zinc, Copper, Iodine, and Manganese.

In addition, EpiCor® postbiotic is a natural, whole food fermentate clinically proven to boost canine immune function and contribute to a healthy and balanced gut microbiota, while LBiome™ is a postbiotic designed to support both digestive health and immunity. These clinically proven ingredients are all manufactured by top manufacturers like Cargill, Lallemand Animal Nutrition and Adare to ensure safety and efficacy.

Dog parents can use the supplement as a topper along with a dog’s daily meal, or sprinkle it on their preferred treats or snacks. MAXGEVITY Nutritional Supplements support optimal canine wellness through all life stages, from puppyhood through the senior years. The supplement is manufactured in an FDA-certified facility in Vermont with no added ingredients that could diminish quality. MAXGEVITY is free of chemicals, fillers, protein meal, artificial flavors and preservatives, wheat, corn, soy, dairy, and GMO’s.

“We developed our supplements over a two-year period with our Chief Science & Technology Officer Dr. Gregory Sunvold, and the finest minds in supplement innovation & ingredient manufacturing, who all share our passion for improving the health and wellness of our faithful and beloved pets,” said Athena Boulgarides, founder and CEO, HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. and co-Founder and COO, MaxGevity, Inc. “This is a meaningful award from Pet Innovation, and we look forward to the future as we’re working on a wellness tracking app that will give us the ability to communicate directly with dog parents around the globe, monitor the dog’s wellness journey, and generate a valuable database that will help us further expand our innovation efforts.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“These remarkably innovative supplements deliver tremendous benefits to dogs in all stages of life. A dog’s overall wellness begins in the gut, and a clean healthy gut means a longer, healthier, life. In addition, nutritional needs change as a dog ages as well as their ability to absorb nutrients,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re pleased to recognize MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements as our ‘Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year!’ HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc., is rapidly becoming the leading authority in Canine Wellness and no other pet company has delivered a similar product to the market.”

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

HappyTails Canine Wellness, Inc. is the pet industry's newest premium treat and supplement brand that is quickly winning the hearts of dog parents and industry experts alike. As the new authority in canine wellness, our company embodies scientifically advanced formulations, cutting edge ingredient technology, innovative product development and unparalleled quality. We are proudly setting new standards for the delivery of functional benefits and changing the future of the canine wellness industry with innovative products that are scientifically formulated, by our world-renowned nutrition specialists, to achieve optimal canine wellness.

