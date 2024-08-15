Doodle Couture Wins 2024 Pet Innovation Award For “Leashes Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that creators of modern and luxury dog accessories, Doodle Couture , New York and their Secure-In-Place Adjustable-Length Dog Leash, has been selected as “Leashes Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Doodle Couture's newest Secure-In-Place Adjustable-Length Dog Leash provides convenience, safety, and style in one sleek package. With its exclusive wrap-around buckle handle, dogs stay secure whether staying in place or taking a walk. Its hands-free attachment is composed of a strong PVC buckle handle that easily attaches to pant belt loops or handbags, giving pet-parents the freedom to multitask while keeping their pets attached.

Doodle’s leash also features soft neoprene padding along its entire 2’-5’ adjustable length to ensure maximum comfort and durability for every walk. The innovative accessory also secures easily to most car headrests, allowing the leash to be used as a seatbelt when paired with an attached approved harness, making it a versatile safety travel solution. The shortest adjustable length is ideal for the car.

The beautiful matte rose gold or silver metal alloy hardware combines functionality with style and matches well with other Doodle Accessories such as collars and bandanas - and the leash comes in ten colors as well as two widths to choose from.

“Winning the Pet Innovation Award for ‘Leashes Product of the Year‘ is a great honor we don’t take lightly. We designed our Secure-In-Place Adjustable-Length Dog Leash to be more than just a leash, but a lifestyle upgrade.” said Doodle Couture's Founder, Lauren Ephrat. “Not only are we focused on making walks stylish, hassle-free, and safe with meticulously researched innovations, but we also understand that comfort is key for both pet-owners and their best friends. We’ll continue to focus on delivering products that are shaping the future of pet accessories.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“This leash isn't just another addition to the market; it's a game-changer, offering an unparalleled fusion of innovation and functionality. When choosing a leash, security, comfort and ease of use are top of mind. Pet parents often contend with the hassle of tying knots or lifting furniture to secure their leash and struggle with multi-functionality,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Whether you're enjoying a coffee at an outdoor cafe or taking a break at the park, Doodle Couture’s Secure-In-Place Adjustable Length Dog Leash keeps your pup safely by your side and we think it represents the future of dog leashes!”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Doodle Couture

At Doodle Couture, we believe that your pet deserves to be as stylish as you are. We understand the frustration of pet parents who want more than just generic accessories for their furry companions. That's why we have created a haven for fashion-conscious individuals who seek exclusive, high-quality pet accessories that perfectly align with their sense of style.

Doodle Couture isn't just a brand; it's a lifestyle. Our customers transition from being trend-conscious to becoming trendsetters in the pet accessory space. Admired for their good taste and their pet's unique style, they stand out as leaders who refuse to settle for ordinary gear.

Doodle Couture also stands for innovation, and we are proud to have won the prestigious Harness Innovation of the Year Award in 2023. We reject the notion that style must be compromised for practicality. Instead, we advocate for the perfect fusion of style and functionality. Our brand is a beacon for those who refuse to conform to the ordinary and seek excellence in their pet’s accessories.

