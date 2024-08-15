Ruff & Whiskerz Bamboo Pads Nab Pet Innovation Award For “Waste Innovation of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that KTR Group ’s Ruff & Whiskerz Bamboo Pads are 2024’s “Waste Innovation of the Year.”

Ruff & Whiskerz Bamboo Pads are dog waste management pads that feature a five-layer protection system, and each pack contains 50 pads. This system works to effectively lock in moisture and prevent leaks and are made from eco-friendly bamboo material, which are gentle on both the environment and pets.

Features include Natural Odor Eliminating Properties; the ability to hold up to 4 cups of water; Built-in Attractant; Antibacterial properties; and Sustainably Sourced Bamboo Viscous.

Thanks to its fibers, bamboo naturally fights off bacteria and fungi. This means bamboo products resist microbial growth and odors. Bamboo’s antimicrobial properties are also a safe and sustainable choice as they don’t employ the use of chemical additives.

In addition, every package of Ruff & Whiskerz is certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global to help solve the global plastic waste crisis. Every purchase of a Ruff & Whiskerz product allows for the removal of an equal amount of plastic from nature. The organizations' impact projects have recovered 66,995,727 pounds of nature-bound plastic.

“KTR Group’s Ruff & Whiskerz Bamboo Pads are ideal for pets and their owners who prioritize comfort, good hygiene, and sustainability. Bamboo’s natural resistance to microbes makes it an eco-friendly and health-conscious choice for pet owners who get the double satisfaction of helping out the planet while keeping their dogs clean and comfortable,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to recognize Ruff & Whiskerz Bamboo Pads with the ‘Waste Innovation of the Year’ award and look forward to continuing innovation from KTR Group’s growing line of unique pet-centric brands.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“At KTR Group, we’re dedicated to creating innovative and safe pet products that meet the needs of pet owners. We focus on offering items that are both practical and promote health and eco-friendly practices,” said Rich Mohr, owner of KTR Group. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this incredible accolade and recognition of our focus on quality and care. Our long-term vision is to make all our brands fully Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global. We aim to set a new industry standard with these efforts, inspiring others to join us in building a more sustainable future for the planet.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About KTR Group Inc.

​KTR Group is driven by dedication for offering innovative, safe, and high-quality pet products that cater to the diverse needs of pet owners, distributors, and retailers alike. We believe in giving you more—more choices with our extensive range of brands, more opportunities to engage with your pets, and more joy for your furry friends.

Over 13 years ago (that’s 91 in dog years) we set out to create a premium selection of toys and consumables under trusted brands. Each product meets specific consumer needs, ensuring pet owners find exactly what they’re looking for. Our goal is to nurture the unique bond between pets and their parents in a fun and safe way.