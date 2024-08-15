Hydra Wins “Grooming Product of the Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Hydra Detox Shampoo Set from Hydra , the Pet Society ’s professional grooming line, has been selected as “Grooming Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

The Hydra Detox Shampoo Set is a product line designed to help with detoxing and promoting healthy skin and coat on cats and dogs. The certified vegan formula is infused with rich natural ingredients that naturally detox the skin and hair, promoting healthy and refreshed results. Together, the set thoroughly cleanses and revitalizes hair and comes with a shampoo, conditioner, cologne, and the Hydra Detox Purifying Mud.

The Hydra Detox Purifying Mud contains Activated Charcoal that removes residues, impurities, and oiliness, preparing the coat for shampooing and conditioning while also detoxifying and toning the skin. This formula brightens the appearance of coats by removing dirt and product build-up and should be used first.

The Hydra Detox Shampoo and Conditioner both contain antioxidant-rich Matcha and Ginger Extracts. Ginger Extract effectively cleanses and detoxifies the skin by eliminating excess oil, dirt, and product buildup. It also improves skin circulation, ensuring that essential nutrients and oxygen reach the coat follicles for optimal health. Additionally, it draws out impurities and excess oil, promoting healthy skin and a brilliant coat. Meanwhile, Matcha Extract enhances elasticity and revitalizes and balances oily skin. It improves skin firmness by promoting collagen and elastin production, stimulating the skin for healthy coat growth.

The Hydra Detox Conditioner also contains nourishing and restorative Coconut Oil to promote lustrous shine and softness, and deep conditioning and moisturization strengthen the coat to prevent breakage and add shine and luster. It protects against heat damage from dryers and reduces protein loss.

The Hydra Detox Cologne is a gentle and refreshing fragrance with bright notes of citrus and bamboo, lavender and orange blossom, warm honey and cedar.

“Our products are designed and produced in Sao Paulo, Brazil at our privately owned facilities, utilizing some of the most cutting-edge production technology and using only the finest salon quality ingredients and packaging. We will always prioritize the well-being of beloved pets, crafting products that mindfully cleanse and nourish,” said Jeremy Stamper, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pet Society USA. “This recognition from Pet Innovation solidifies our commitment to providing the highest quality grooming solutions. We’ll continue to do so with the understanding that pets deserve the same care and consideration for quality luxe skincare and self-care as their pet-parents.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“We know the crucial role that grooming plays in maintaining the health and well-being of our beloved cats and dogs by promoting clean fur and skin. Proper bathing and conditioning can help to prevent matting and tangling, reducing the risk of skin infections and allowing for early detection of potential health issues,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to Hydra by Pet Society. Their Detox Shampoo set is our pick for ‘Grooming Product of the Year!’ It’s a one-stop shop for skincare needs that nourish pets from the inside out!”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Hydra by Pet Society

Pet Society is a Brazilian company, founded in 2004. Today, Pet Society is one of the most recognized companies of hygiene, beauty, and animal health products worldwide. Combining extensive knowledge of more than 30 years of experience in raw material sourcing and cosmetic formulations. Pet Society offers exclusive, innovative, safe and effective formulas. Hydra Professional by Pet Society is the leading brand when it comes to innovation, high performance, and excellent results. Our wide range of award-winning professional products for dogs and cats are made with salon grade ingredients and balanced formulas designed to meet the needs of professional groomers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards

travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475