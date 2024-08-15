K9 Power Products Wins “Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that K9 Power Products ’ Show Stopper® is the recipient of “Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year.”

K9 Power Show Stopper® is formulated with ingredients designed to enhance the skin and coat health of dogs, leading to a glossy, shiny coat and optimal skin condition. The product contains the company’s proprietary antioxidant blend of Icelandic kelp powder, blueberry powder, beet juice powder, Vitamin C powder, green tea extract, and citrus bioflavonoids.

K9 Power’s critical ingredient Collagen Type I makes up 90% of the body's natural collagen and contains the amino acids, glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. It provides structure to the skin, among other organs. It also plays a role in replacing dead skin cells. As dogs age, less collagen is produced, and existing collagen breaks down at a faster rate. Including high-quality Collagen Type I helps to diminish the effects of this natural consequence.

In addition, Omega-3 fatty acids - salmon oil powder and cod liver oil powder - are powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients that support skin and coat health. The primary omega-3 fatty acids found in these ingredients include (EPA) and (DHA), and research has linked them to the suppression of the body's inflammatory response by reducing concentrations of pro-inflammatory chemicals produced by the immune cells. These fatty acids reduce symptoms associated with dermatitis and promote healing.

Chelated Trace Minerals such as zinc, manganese, and copper are also important to achieving optimal skin and coat health. Inactive Ingredients include camelina meal, carrot powder, chicken powder, mixed tocopherols, pork liver powder, stabilized rice bran, and Vitamin E. The company does not use flax, wheat, corn, soy, by-products, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. All products are manufactured in the U.S. in an FDA-registered, cGMP (Good Manufacturing Processes) certified facility and are quality tested to ensure they meet the highest quality standards.

“To stay at the forefront of nutrition, we have evolved our products informed by the latest science and our own experience. We have increased the percentage of existing nutraceuticals and added new effective ingredients based on the latest animal health research, replacing some of the oils and liquids we used in our formulas with powder alternatives,” said Gerard Coughlin, CEO of K9Power. “ We aim to remain the most effective dog supplement manufacturer in the market. This award from Pet Innovation underscores our continued commitment to producing the highest quality supplements for dogs for over 25 years.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“A dog’s appearance reflects their overall health. Dull dry coats, itchy skin, hot spots, licking, and excessive shedding are indicators that pets may be experiencing a wellness challenge,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to award K9 Power’s Show Stopper with ‘Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year’. This blend of specialized ingredients and trace minerals promote a healthy, glossy coat and includes ingredients critical for proper health and structure of the skin.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About K9Power

At K9-Power® we believe that nutrition is the single most important factor contributing to the quality of your cherished companion’s life. We are passionate about creating nutritional supplements for dogs that will build health, wellness, happiness, and longevity. Impeccable quality has been the hallmark of the K9-Power brand for more than two decades.

We strive to provide your dog with the highest quality ingredients and nutrients and for two decades we have earned the trust of the most discerning dog enthusiasts. We believe sourcing ingredients in natural ways is far better for your dog’s overall health and well-being, and, because of this, you will never find by-products, fillers, soy, gluten, artificial coloring or artificial flavors in our dog supplements. If it’s not good enough for you, it’s not good enough for your pet!

K9-Power is a family-owned business, our manufacturing facility and distribution center are both located in the USA. Our manufacturing facility is USDA and Organic certified, FDA registered, cGMP certified and UL certified. We are proud to use only the purest ingredients from premier human-grade suppliers that meet all GMP (good manufacturing practices). K9-Power adheres to the strict ingredient requirements of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). Meeting the highest quality standards has always been, and will always remain, the hallmark of K9-Power®.

