Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

| Source: Onfolio Holdings Inc. Onfolio Holdings Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue grew 32% to $1.73M vs. $1.31M in the prior year period and vs. $1.59M in 1Q24
  • Second quarter gross profit grew 18% to $0.975M vs. $0.82M in the prior year period and vs. $1M in 1Q24
  • Second quarter total operating expenses decreased 18% to $1.73M vs. $2.12M in the prior year period and vs. $1.67M in 1Q24
  • Second quarter net loss to common shareholders decreased 36% to $0.86M vs. $1.34M in the prior year period and vs. $0.63M in 1Q24
  • Cash at 6/30/24 was $0.31M vs. $0.98M at 12/31/23

“The second quarter of 2024 saw our revenue and gross profit improve again, while we continued to make efforts to further reduce cash burn. Our cash used in operations for the quarter was $332k, the lowest use of cash for operating activities since our IPO, compared to cash used in operations of $534k during the same period in 2023 and $400k in 1Q24,” commented Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

“We also closed on one new acquisition in Q2, which was the June acquisition of DDS Rank. This was the first acquisition funded by our SPV, allowing us to acquire a profitable business while only use a minimal amount of our own cash. As the acquisition was made in June, its impact won’t show up until Q3.

“We continue to maintain an active acquisition pipeline, which includes some of the businesses we’ve referenced previously, and we expect our recently adopted SPV model to be able to play a part in any of our future acquisitions”

“As well as our SPV enabling us to bring in new acquisitions, we also made further expense reductions in Q2 which will impact us from Q3 onwards. Our goal continues to be reducing expenses, growing revenue, and closing on new acquisitions. At the same time, we continue to have discussions with lenders about debt financing to increase our cash balance, extend our runway, and reach profitability. We believe the key for us is closing on the right financing at the right time.

“It is also worth noting that our internal modelling indicates that we may be able to reach profitability without further acquisitions, as we continue to make progress with margin improvements,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Our company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and our experience and skillset allows us to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
investors@onfolio.com
 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
 June 30 December 31
 2024 2023
Assets   
    
Current Assets:   
Cash 310,025   982,261 
Accounts receivable, net 264,877   90,070 
Inventory 84,586   92,637 
Prepaids and other current assets 164,629   111,097 
Total Current Assets 824,117   1,276,065 
    
Intangible assets 4,397,519   3,110,204 
Goodwill 3,095,969   1,167,194 
Due from related party 121,318   150,971 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 203,007   154,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 266,825   273,042 
    
Total Assets$8,908,755  $6,131,483 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity   
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$703,477  $493,816 
Dividends payable 83,089   68,011 
Notes payable, current 128,707   17,323 
Contingent consideration 1,929,000   60,000 
Deferred revenue 172,010   149,965 
Total Current Liabilities 3,016,283   789,115 
    
Notes payable 890,000   - 
Notes payable - related parties 199,000   - 
Due to joint ventures - long term -   - 
Total Liabilities 4,105,283   789,115 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized   
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 92,260 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 118   93 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 5,128   5,108 
Additional paid-in capital 21,847,663   21,107,311 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 159,119   182,465 
Accumulated deficit (17,529,038)  (15,952,609)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 4,482,990   5,342,368 
Non-Controlling Interests 320,482   - 
Total Stockholders' Equity 4,803,472   5,342,368 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$8,908,755  $6,131,483 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
        
 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Revenue, services$993,166  $295,750  $1,716,717  $688,151 
Revenue, product sales 733,433   1,014,293   1,596,784   1,973,626 
Total Revenue 1,726,599   1,310,043   3,313,501   2,661,777 
        
Cost of revenue, services 557,518   129,622   924,224   433,786 
Cost of revenue, product sales 193,650   364,850   409,510   669,207 
Total cost of revenue 751,168   494,472   1,333,734   1,102,993 
        
Gross profit 975,431   815,571   1,979,767   1,558,784 
        
Operating expenses       
Selling, general and administrative 1,504,349   1,572,825   2,842,204   3,192,205 
Professional fees 221,255   303,443   401,445   627,828 
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets -   189,937   -   189,937 
Acquisition costs 8,946   57,393   103,287   208,007 
Total operating expenses 1,734,550   2,123,598   3,346,936   4,217,977 
        
Loss from operations (759,119)  (1,308,027)  (1,367,169)  (2,659,193)
        
Other income (expense)       
Equity method income (1,063)  5,207   (6,217)  12,095 
Dividend income -   247   -   1,516 
Interest income (expense), net (22,718)  2,626   (40,438)  58,758 
Other income 1,163   5,822   1,590   8,624 
Impairment of investments -   -   -   - 
Loss on sale of asset -   -   -   - 
Total other income  (22,618)  13,902   (45,065)  80,993 
        
Loss before income taxes (781,737)  (1,294,125)  (1,412,234)  (2,578,200)
        
Income tax (provision) benefit -   -   -   - 
        
Net loss (781,737)  (1,294,125)  (1,412,234)  (2,578,200)
        
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,254   -   1,918   - 
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (780,483)  (1,294,125)  (1,410,316)  (2,578,200)
        
Preferred Dividends (84,468)  (50,244)  (166,113)  (101,269)
Net loss to common shareholders$(864,951) $(1,344,369) $(1,576,429) $(2,679,469)
        
Net loss per common shareholder       
  Basic and diluted$(0.17) $(0.26) $(0.31) $(0.52)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding       
  Basic and diluted 5,109,373   5,110,195   5,108,384   5,110,195 
        
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
        


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
 
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
                   
Balance, December 31, 202392,260  $93  5,107,395  $5,108  $21,107,311  $(15,952,609) $182,465  $-  $5,342,368 
      -   -     -   -   -   - 
Acquisition of Business17,000   17  -   -   484,983   -   -   126,000   611,000 
Sale of preferred stock for cash400   -  -   -   10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Stock-based compensation-   -  -   -   17,887   -   -   -   17,887 
Warrants issued for acquisition-   -  -   -     -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-   -  -   -   -   (81,645)  -   -   (81,645)
Foreign currency translation-   -  -   -   -   -   (39,134)  -   (39,134)
Net loss-   -  -   -   -   (629,833)  -   (664)  (630,497)
                   
Balance, March 31, 2024109,660   110  5,107,395   5,108   21,620,181   (16,664,087)  143,331   125,336   5,229,979 
      -   -     -   -   -   - 
Acquisition of Business8,000   8  -   -   199,992   -   -   200,000   400,000 
Stock-based compensation-   -  -   -   27,510   -   -   -   27,510 
Common stock issued for exercise of options-   -  20,000   20   (20)  -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-   -  -   -   -   (84,468)  -   -   (84,468)
Foreign currency translation-   -  -   -   -   -   15,788     15,788 
Distribution to non-controlling interest                (3,600)  (3,600)
Net loss-   -  -   -   -   (780,483)  -   (1,254)  (781,737)
                   
Balance, June 30, 2024117,660  $118  5,127,395  $5,128  $21,847,663  $(17,529,038) $159,119  $320,482  $4,803,472 
                   
Balance, December 31, 202269,660   70  5,107,395   5,108   19,950,776   (7,580,490)  96,971   -   12,472,435 
                   
Stock-based compensation-   -  -   -   233,355   -   -   -   233,355 
Preferred dividends-   -  -   -   -   (51,025)  -   -   (51,025)
Foreign currency translation-   -  -   -   -   -   (7,481)  -   (7,481)
Net loss-   -  -   -   -   (1,284,075)  -   -   (1,284,075)
                   
Balance, March 31, 202369,660   70  5,107,395   5,108   20,184,131   (8,915,590)  89,490   -   11,363,209 
                   
Stock-based compensation-   -  -   -   250,242   -   -   -   250,242 
Preferred dividends-   -  -   -   -   (50,244)  -   -   (50,244)
Foreign currency translation-   -  -   -   -   -   20,067   -   20,067 
Net loss-   -  -   -   -   (1,294,125)  -   -   (1,294,125)
                   
Balance, June 30, 202369,660  $70  5,107,395  $5,108  $20,434,373  $(10,259,959) $109,557  $-  $10,289,149 
                   
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
                   


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
    
 2024 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net loss$(1,412,234) $(2,578,200)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation expense 45,397   483,597 
Equity method income 6,217   (12,095)
Dividends received from equity method investment -   15,266 
Impairment of Cost method investment -   - 
Loss on sale of asset -   - 
Amortization of intangible assets 555,802   361,108 
Impairment of intangible assets -   189,937 
Net change in:   
Accounts receivable (174,807)  31,241 
Inventory 8,051   (12,854)
Prepaids and other current assets (53,532)  47,791 
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 209,661   (198,231)
Due to joint ventures 29,653   (17,806)
Deferred revenue 22,045   134,071 
Due to related parties -   - 
    
Net cash used in operating activities (763,747)  (1,556,175)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets -   - 
Cash paid to acquire businesses (255,000)  (850,000)
Investments in joint ventures (49,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities (304,000)  (850,000)
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 10,000   - 
Payments of preferred dividends (151,035)  (109,053)
Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable -   - 
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (3,600)  
Proceeds from notes payable 417,900   (40,000)
Payments on note payables (56,516)  (49,744)
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 200,000   
Payments on note payables - related parties (1,000)  
    
Net cash provided by financing activities 415,749   (198,797)
    
Effect of foreign currency translation (20,238)  (30,305)
    
Net Change in Cash (672,236)  (2,635,277)
Cash, Beginning of Period 982,261   6,701,122 
    
Cash, End of Period 310,025  $4,065,845 
    
Cash Paid For:   
Income Taxes$-  $- 
Interest$41,700  $18,836 
    
Non-cash transactions:   
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions$640,000  $- 
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions$625,000  $- 
Contingent consideration issued for acquisitions$1,869,000  $- 
Common stock options issued for acquisitions$60,000  $- 
Non-controlling interest issued for acquisitions$126,000  $- 
Shares issued for conversion of options$20  $- 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    


Onfolio
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding
6/30/2024
           
Year to Date FY 2024 Quarter to Date FY 2023
           
  Total     Total  
Issued Date# SharesShares# DaysAverage # Shs Issued Date# SharesShares# DaysAverage # Shs
           
12/31/20235,107,3955,107,395173883,579,335 3/31/20245,107,3955,107,39582418,806,390
6/21/202420,0005,127,395946,146,555 6/21/202420,0005,127,395946,146,555
6/30/24     6/30/24    
           
Total5,127,395 182929,725,890 Total5,127,395 91464,952,945
           


 Pre acquisition       
   OnfolioTotal Proforma  Total Proforma   
 DDSYTD Q2 24 Consolidatedbefore adjustments  After Adjustments Previous YTDThree months
     DDSOther    
Revenue141,398 3,313,501 3,454,899   3,454,899  1,586,902 1,867,997 
COGS  1,333,734 1,333,734   1,333,734  582,566 751,168 
           
Gross Profit141,398 1,979,767 2,121,165  - 2,121,165  860,917 1,260,248 
           
Operating Expenses          
SG&A75,473 2,842,204 2,917,677 112,248  3,029,925  1,393,979 1,635,946 
Impairment  - -   -  -  
Professional Fees  401,445 401,445   401,445  180,190 221,255 
Acquisition costs  103,287 103,287  (103,287)-  - - 
Total Operating75,473 3,346,936 3,422,409 112,248 (103,287)3,431,370  2,121,446 1,309,924 
           
Operating Income/loss65,925 (1,367,169)(1,301,244)(112,248)103,287 (1,310,205) (1,260,530)(49,676)
           
Total other income   (45,065)(45,065)(7,000) (52,065) (25,947)(26,118)
           
Loss before income taxes65,925 (1,412,234)(1,346,309)(119,248)103,287 (1,362,270) (1,213,353)(148,917)
           
Income tax (provision) benefit  - -   -  - - 
           
Net Income (loss)65,925 (1,412,234)(1,346,309)(119,248)103,287 (1,362,270) (1,213,353)(148,917)
           
Preferred dividends  (166,113)(166,113)  (166,113) (51,025)(115,088)
net loss available to common  (1,578,347)(1,512,422)(119,248)103,287 (1,528,383) (1,264,378)(264,005)
           
Net Loss per share   (0.30)  (0.30)  (0.05)
WASO   5,110,195   5,110,195   5,110,195 
              