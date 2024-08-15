Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on August 16, 2024.



For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $29.5 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, with revenue of $201.1 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $37.9 million or $1.88 per diluted share, with revenue of $208.6 million, for the first quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $60.0 million compared to $68.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Superior Energy’s second quarter results were consistent with the expectations indicated in our Q1 2024 Earnings Release. Recognizing changing market conditions, particularly in US Land and Latin America, our leaders and their teams’ nimble actions enabled us to deliver expected results. In the second quarter we generated $39 million Free Cash Flow while continuing to support our businesses with nearly $35 million in capital expenditures.”

Second Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16% compared to revenue of $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decline in U.S. land revenue was primarily driven by decreased activity from our premium drill pipe product line within our Rentals segment, consistent with a reduced U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 19% compared to revenue of $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. U.S. offshore revenue decreased across both our Rentals and Well Services segments, with the most significant decline coming from our project based completion services product line, which had a strong first quarter of 2024.

International revenue was $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 13% compared to revenue of $96.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. International revenue was up across both our Rentals and Well Services segments, with the increase being driven by our premium drill pipe business unit in the Rentals segment, and our Kuwait based production services business in the Well Services segment.

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $99.9 million, an 8% decrease compared to revenue of $108.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in U.S. land and U.S. offshore market activity for our premium drill pipe product line. In the second quarter of 2024, Rentals segment income from operations was $44.1 million as compared to $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.0 million, an 11% decrease from the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 56%, a 2% decrease from the first quarter of 2024.

The Well Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $101.2 million, a 1% increase compared to revenue of $100.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by improvements in our international production services businesses, which were partially offset by a decline in U.S. offshore completion service revenues. In the second quarter of 2024, Well Services segment income from operations was $10.7 million as compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21% in the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $335.3 million. As of June 30, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $89.4 million, and we had $36.7 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $52.7 million. At June 30, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

Total cash proceeds received during the second quarter of 2024 from the sale of non-core businesses and assets were $0.7 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2024 of $2.6 million. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, we paid a special cash dividend totaling $250.4 million to our shareholders.

During the second quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was $73.8 million. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $39.0 million as compared to $68.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Second quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $34.7 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $100 to $110 million. Approximately 89% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 68% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

We expect the third quarter of 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $190 million to $215 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $55 million to $70 million.

In regard to full year 2024 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $840 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $235 million to $265 million.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing activities before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, restructuring and transaction expenses, adjusted for other gains and losses and other expenses, net, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks”, “will,” “could,” “may” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide, (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Qs and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com . Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rentals $ 99,851 $ 108,091 $ 112,411 $ 207,942 $ 221,232 Well Services 101,230 100,543 132,062 201,773 243,378 Total revenues 201,081 208,634 244,473 409,715 464,610 Rentals 36,596 37,766 35,021 74,362 71,489 Well Services 71,672 68,873 85,733 140,545 166,986 Total cost of revenues 108,268 106,639 120,754 214,907 238,475 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,868 20,447 20,621 41,315 40,760 General and administrative expenses 33,404 34,975 31,177 68,379 62,167 Restructuring and transaction expenses - - - - 1,983 Other (gains) and losses, net (614 ) (1,082 ) 47 (1,696 ) (1,351 ) Income from operations 39,155 47,655 71,874 86,810 122,576 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 5,760 6,840 6,513 12,600 11,952 Other expense (2,082 ) (1,813 ) (1,836 ) (3,895 ) (3,988 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42,833 52,682 76,551 95,515 130,540 Income tax expense (13,370 ) (14,787 ) (9,147 ) (28,157 ) (33,212 ) Net income from continuing operations 29,463 37,895 67,404 67,358 97,328 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 1,896 - (9 ) 1,896 280 Net income $ 31,359 $ 37,895 $ 67,395 $ 69,254 $ 97,608 Income per share - basic: Net income from continuing operations $ 1.46 $ 1.88 $ 3.35 $ 3.34 $ 4.84 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.09 - - 0.09 0.01 Net income $ 1.55 $ 1.88 $ 3.35 $ 3.43 $ 4.85 Income per share - diluted Net income from continuing operations $ 1.46 $ 1.88 $ 3.35 $ 3.34 $ 4.83 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 0.09 - - 0.09 0.02 Net income $ 1.55 $ 1.88 $ 3.35 $ 3.43 $ 4.85 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 20,172 20,162 20,126 20,167 20,116 Diluted 20,183 20,180 20,143 20,181 20,136





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,254 $ 391,684 Accounts receivable, net 219,488 276,868 Inventory 66,267 74,995 Income taxes receivable 12,776 10,542 Prepaid expenses 25,716 18,614 Other current assets 7,148 7,922 Total current assets 612,649 780,625 Property, plant and equipment, net 309,994 294,960 Notes receivable 71,443 69,005 Restricted cash 54,003 85,444 Deferred tax assets 55,790 67,241 Other assets, net 42,114 43,718 Total assets $ 1,145,993 $ 1,340,993 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,515 $ 38,214 Accrued expenses 93,786 103,782 Income taxes payable 19,841 20,220 Decommissioning liability 27,485 21,631 Total current liabilities 179,627 183,847 Decommissioning liability 147,284 148,652 Other liabilities 39,790 47,583 Total liabilities 366,701 380,082 Total equity 779,292 960,911 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,145,993 $ 1,340,993





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 31,359 $ 37,895 $ 67,395 $ 69,254 $ 97,608 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: - Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,868 20,447 20,621 41,315 40,760 Other non-cash items 4,205 3,235 8,392 7,440 22,791 Washington State Tax Settlement - - (27,068 ) - (27,068 ) Decommissioning costs (143 ) (430 ) (2,878 ) (573 ) (2,878 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 17,487 27,747 (36,780 ) 45,234 (28,278 ) Net cash from operating activities 73,776 88,894 29,682 162,670 102,935 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (34,744 ) (20,698 ) (27,540 ) (55,442 ) (45,626 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 669 2,616 3,578 3,285 15,147 Net cash from investing activities (34,075 ) (18,082 ) (23,962 ) (52,157 ) (30,479 ) Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to shareholders - (250,417 ) - (250,417 ) - Repurchase of shares - (962 ) - (962 ) - Other - (1,005 ) - (1,005 ) (1,116 ) Net cash from financing activities - (252,384 ) - (252,384 ) (1,116 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,701 (181,572 ) 5,720 (141,871 ) 71,340 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 295,556 477,128 404,727 477,128 339,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 335,257 $ 295,556 $ 410,447 $ 335,257 $ 410,447 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 73,776 $ 88,894 $ 29,682 $ 162,670 $ 102,935 Payments for capital expenditures (34,744 ) (20,698 ) (27,540 ) (55,442 ) (45,626 ) Free Cash Flow $ 39,032 $ 68,196 $ 2,142 $ 107,228 $ 57,309 Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. land Rentals $ 32,713 $ 39,006 $ 44,730 $ 71,719 $ 89,863 Well Services 6,242 7,466 5,806 13,708 12,161 Total U.S. land 38,955 46,472 50,536 85,427 102,024 U.S. offshore Rentals 30,644 37,251 37,516 67,895 73,186 Well Services 23,125 28,872 23,405 51,997 39,726 Total U.S. offshore 53,769 66,123 60,921 119,892 112,912 International Rentals 36,494 31,834 30,165 68,328 58,183 Well Services 71,863 64,205 102,851 136,068 191,491 Total International 108,357 96,039 133,016 204,396 249,674 Total Revenues $ 201,081 $ 208,634 $ 244,473 $ 409,715 $ 464,610





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rentals $ 99,851 $ 108,091 $ 112,411 $ 207,942 $ 221,232 Well Services 101,230 100,543 132,062 201,773 243,378 Total Revenues $ 201,081 $ 208,634 $ 244,473 $ 409,715 $ 464,610 Income (loss) from Operations Rentals $ 44,061 $ 51,211 $ 58,106 $ 95,272 $ 111,120 Well Services 10,686 13,392 27,425 24,078 40,279 Corporate and other (15,592 ) (16,948 ) (13,657 ) (32,540 ) (28,823 ) Income from operations $ 39,155 $ 47,655 $ 71,874 $ 86,810 $ 122,576 Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 56,023 $ 63,021 $ 70,659 $ 119,044 $ 135,841 Well Services 19,078 21,523 34,629 40,601 54,560 Corporate and other (15,078 ) (16,442 ) (12,793 ) (31,520 ) (25,082 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,023 $ 68,102 $ 92,495 $ 128,125 $ 165,319 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 56 % 58 % 63 % 57 % 61 % Well Services 19 % 21 % 26 % 20 % 22 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30 % 33 % 38 % 31 % 36 % Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and page 12 for a reconciliation to income (loss) from operations





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income from continuing operations $ 29,463 $ 37,895 $ 67,404 $ 67,358 $ 97,328 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,868 20,447 20,621 41,315 40,760 Interest income, net (5,760 ) (6,840 ) (6,513 ) (12,600 ) (11,952 ) Income tax expense 13,370 14,787 9,147 28,157 33,212 Restructuring and transaction expenses - - - - 1,983 Other losses, net - - - - Other expense, net 2,082 1,813 1,836 3,895 3,988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,023 $ 68,102 $ 92,495 $ 128,125 $ 165,319 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Rentals Income from operations $ 44,061 $ 51,211 $ 58,106 $ 95,272 $ 111,120 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 11,962 11,810 12,553 23,772 24,721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,023 $ 63,021 $ 70,659 $ 119,044 $ 135,841 Well Services Income from operations $ 10,686 $ 13,392 $ 27,425 $ 24,078 $ 40,279 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,392 8,131 7,204 16,523 14,281 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,078 $ 21,523 $ 34,629 $ 40,601 $ 54,560 Corporate Loss from operations $ (15,592 ) $ (16,948 ) $ (13,657 ) $ (32,540 ) $ (28,823 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 514 506 864 1,020 1,758 Restructuring and transaction expenses - - - - 1,983 Other adjustments - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,078 ) $ (16,442 ) $ (12,793 ) $ (31,520 ) $ (25,082 ) Total Income from operations $ 39,155 $ 47,655 $ 71,874 $ 86,810 $ 122,576 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,868 20,447 20,621 41,315 40,760 Restructuring and transaction expenses - - - - 1,983 Other adjustments - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,023 $ 68,102 $ 92,495 $ 128,125 $ 165,319 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

