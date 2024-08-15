Intentsify Named “Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution” in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Intentsify , the leading provider of B2B intent data and AI-powered signal-based marketing programs, has been selected as winner of the “Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Intentsify boasts the most extensive and precise B2B identity graph available, delivering superior data quality for marketers. With expanded intent signal coverage at the contact level, Intentsify offers a deep understanding of buying group activities, research patterns and buyer readiness down to the granular level. With the breakthrough platform, marketers can target specific decision-makers within accounts and tailor messaging accordingly.

Beyond providing just intent data, Intentsify aggregates multiple intent sources and proprietary buying signals, outputting over 1.1 trillion monthly intent signals, 382 million contact records, and vast amounts of firmographic, digital, and technographic data. This holistic view allows for highly accurate targeting and campaign optimization.

Additionally, Intentsify has developed a solution for privacy-conscious marketing that works by converging data sources in order to ensure the highest data quality, and allow marketers to reach the right audiences without relying on third-party identifiers.

“Our aim was not to be just another intent data or ABM platform. With the development of AI technology, we had the opportunity to reimagine “intent” and provide what marketers and sellers really seek — in-market and interested buying groups. Intentsify separated from existing solutions by providing bespoke signals and deeper insights that go beyond accounts in market for categories. Our customers can reach the right buyers at the right time with the right message, delivering on our commitment to accelerate revenue and decrease customer acquisition costs,” said Charlie Allieri, President of Intentsify. “Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for the ‘Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution’ award which strengthens our resolve to deliver innovative solutions, so that our customers are equipped to adjust their strategies according to evolving, unique needs.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Intentsify’s unmatched data precision, privacy-conscious approach, and focus on campaign effectiveness empower B2B organizations to finally achieve marketing breakthrough. The Martech industry is oversaturated with solutions, making it difficult for B2B organizations to find the tools they need to derive intent data,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Intentsify cuts through the noise by providing not only the most precise AI-powered buying signals, but full funnel activation solutions that create measurable pipeline results for their customers as they navigate quickly evolving unique B2B go-to-market strategies.”

Intentsify’s platform algorithm scores and ranks targeted accounts based on relevant research activities to power content syndication and ad solutions. It also precisely targets in-market buyers for reduced customer acquisition costs. Lastly, Intentsify’s Buying Group Contact Data add-on delivers continuously validated contact data for in-market accounts, so marketers can effectively surround the buying group with relevant ads.

