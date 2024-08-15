Acoustic Connect Wins “Marketing Automation Innovation Award” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough ; a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry; today announced that Acoustic , a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, has been selected as the winner of the “Marketing Automation Innovation Award” in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the innovation of Acoustic Connect, a customer engagement platform that empowers marketers to deliver personalized, behavior-based journeys at every stage of the customer lifecycle, through email and mobile campaigns. By combining multichannel marketing, journey orchestration, customer data management, and advanced reporting and analytics with behavior-based first-party data in a single platform, marketers gain unmatched visibility into the customer experience, and control of their marketing campaigns.

With Acoustic Connect, marketers capture first-party behavioral data, such as intent, frustration, and content and channel preferences, derived from customers’ interactions on a brand’s website or mobile app. By providing full visibility across the customer journey, marketers can create granular segments based on these interactions to enable one-to-one personalization and automated multichannel experiences that meet customer needs in the moment. Marketers who use Acoustic Connect can also integrate multiple data sources and visualize and act on information quickly, to optimize campaigns in real time. The solution’s modern data architecture enables this real-time engagement.

To further help brands build closer customer connections, marketers can also create multi-step customer journeys utilizing highly relevant and engaging content tailored to customer behavior and intent. In addition, users can deliver messages across various channels, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp, all while improving targeting and segmentation through streamlined marketing workflows that align teams, systems, and data.

“While most marketers acknowledge the importance of real-time behavioral data, few are currently collecting this data. We designed Acoustic Connect to address the need for real-time visibility and customer engagement, empowering brands to meet individual needs in the moments that matter and foster long-lasting customer relationships,” said Mark Cattini, CEO of Acoustic. “We’re grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing the innovation and power of Acoustic Connect, and we will continue to revolutionize how marketers approach customer journeys by offering a comprehensive solution that seamlessly unites insight and action.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Acoustic helps brands move beyond isolated campaigns and disparate channels to deliver comprehensive, personalized customer journeys. Brands today must create differentiated customer experiences to set themselves apart. With limited resources, changing privacy regulations, and complicated MarTech stacks, creating these in-the-moment personalized experiences is a challenge,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Acoustic Connect represents a paradigm shift in multichannel marketing and customer engagement by delivering on Acoustic’s vision of one-to-one customer engagement. It’s an honor to recognize the Acoustic team with the ‘Marketing Automation Innovation Award!’”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

