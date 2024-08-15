Cinch Named “Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Cinch has been selected as winner of the “Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Cinch’s breakthrough marketing automation platform enables effective omnichannel campaigns that run behind the scenes. Cinch is built on a robust customer data platform that cleans and matches customer databases resulting in higher performing marketing campaigns. Additional features include customer segmentation, customer insights and reporting and attribution—all of which significantly streamline operations into one unified platform.

Cinch’s plug-and-play journeys allow users to activate pre-built journeys from a library of automations. For customers wanting highly targeted automations, Cinch’s robust Journey Builder offers best-in-class customization.

"The power of customer data plus marketing automation lies in its ability to predict, personalize, and solve customer problems, transforming challenges into opportunities for customer engagement and retention,” said Cinch Founder and CEO Justin Rae. “We’re thrilled to accept this award from MarTech Breakthrough and remain dedicated to providing highly targeted and effective SaaS solutions.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries throughout the world.

“Cinch offers a truly omnichannel approach to marketing. Omnichannel transcends the siloed approach of traditional customer engagement and offers the holistic approach today's digital landscape demands - where every touchpoint blends into a unified customer experience. It's not just about being present across channels; it's about orchestrating a seamless experience that resonates with each individual,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “We’re pleased to award Cinch with ‘Best Omnichannel Marketing Solution’ as they help modern clients retain customers and drive revenue faster in a new age of marketing through coordinated marketing journeys that utilize email, two-way text, direct mail, and more — all within one, data-driven software.”

The Cinch solution allows for 10+ marketing channels including landing pages, email, two-way text, voice calls, web chat, ad audiences, direct mail, QR codes, online reviews, and surveys. In addition, with the solution’s Repeat Transaction Calculator™, brands are more easily able to bring back customers for repeat services. Cinch automatically reminds customers to come back for their next service and provides a framework for customer retention and loyalty.

Additionally, robust reporting has also been built into the platform. Businesses can see how their marketing efforts lead to specific transactions and revenue, explore gaps in customer data and learn which customers take advantage of coupons and discounts.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cinch

Cinch is a marketing automation platform built on an enterprise-level customer data platform. Integrate your point-of-sale system for a clean customer database. Then launch automated marketing campaigns knowing your message is reaching the right audience at the right time on the right channel.

Cinch is deeply invested in local businesses like quick lubes, full-service auto shops, pest control companies and veterinary clinics. You'll find pre-built marketing campaigns that are immediately ready to deploy.

Whether you have a single store location or 500, Cinch is built to boost your customer engagement, retention and revenue.