China Online Retail Forecast Report 2024: A $2.9 Trillion Market by 2028 Featuring Alibaba, Taobao, Tmall, JD.com, VIpshop, Pinduoduo, Douyin, and Kwai

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online retail in China is expected to grow at CAGR 8.7% from 2023-28 to reach $2.9 Trillion

China surpassed the $1 Trillion mark in online retail sales 2018 and expected to cross the $2 trillion mark on 2024. The analyst expects the market to touch the $3 trillion mark by 2030. The online retail market grew by 8.8% in 2023 and expected to follow a similar growth rate during the forecast period.

Social commerce accounted for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023

Social commerce powered by players like Pinduoduo is increasing taking a bigger pie in the online retail market accounting for 45% of total online retail sales in 2023. The analyst expects it to cross 50% in 2025. Within social commerce live streaming commerce accounted for 50% of the sales and expected to be the key driver of future growth.

Alibaba Leads in Market Share; Pinduoduo Becomes the 2nd Largest Player Replacing JD.com

Alibaba through Taobao and Tmall accounts for 40% of online retail sales market. Powered by aggressive growth of social commerce Pinduoduo became the 2nd largest player in 2023 with a Gross merchandise value of $597 billion.

Report Coverage

China Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in China.

The forecast details online and offline growth for 16 product categories in China along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 16 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in China.

Retail market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023-28 to reach $2.9 trillion in 2028 from $1.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 8.8% to reach $1.9 trillion in 2023 accounting for 37.7% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyer for 16 categories

Categories covered Computer hardware and software Consumer electronics Personal Care Books Music and video Clothing Footwear Appliances (personal and home) Homeware and furniture Toys Grocery Movie tickets Event Tickets OTC Pets

Personal Luxury Goods

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 16 categories

Deep Dive Into Social commerce

Deep Dive into Live Streaming Commerce

Online retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Online retail market share

Deliverables

Executive summary report of key findings (70 Slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst

Analyst presentation customized for your team

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Key definitions

Category definitions

China online population forecast, 2023-28

China online buyers forecast, 2023-28

Top product categories for online purchase in China, 2023

Preferred payment method, 2023

China retail market forecast, 2023-28

China retail market growth, 2010-24

China online retail market forecast, 2023-28

China online retail market growth, 2010-24

Online retail sales by category, 2023

Online retail penetration by category, 2023

Online retail sales CAGR 2023-28 by category

China online retail spending per buyer, 2023-28

China online retail spending per buyer by category, 2023

China online grocery market, 2023-28

Pet market deep dive China pet population, 2017-23 Source of consumer information in Chinese pet food, 2023 China Pet market online share

China Personal Luxury Market Deep Dive China personal luxury goods market, 2011-23 China personal luxury goods market by category, 2023 Preferred method to buy luxury items, 2023 Online shopping destination for luxury, 2023 Influence of KOLs Online channel share growth, 2011-23

Double 11 Day GMV, 2009-23

Social Commerce Deep Dive

Live Streaming Commerce Deep Dive

Online retailer market share, 2023

Total Online Retail Sales - B2C vs C2C

Total Online Retail Sales by Mobile and Desktop

eCommerce Data of Key Players Alibaba JD.com Pinduoduo Vipshop



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ole4is

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment