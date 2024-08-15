Ushur recognized as a leading vendor for LLM and Hyperautomation in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Payers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced its recognition in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Payers, an annual report tracking emerging technologies along their evolution towards market maturity. This report assists healthcare payers in making strategic planning and purchasing decisions to address current needs while anticipating future demands.



Ushur is featured in the LLM and hyperautomation markets alongside Google, Microsoft, Pegasystems and UiPath for using vertical-specific Generative AI to improve member experiences through no code, easy-to-consume solutions. Gartner forecasts that both technology markets will reach peak productivity within the next two to five years, with a number of high-value payer use cases already in early stages of production use.

Gartner observed that 79% of healthcare payer organizations are formally assessing LLM use cases, with funding initiatives tripling in the last six months. “A tightening fiscal environment combined with structural changes in member populations drive the need for increased workforce efficiency,” states Gartner healthcare analysts Mandi Bishop, Austynn Eubank and Connie Salgy.

Ushur has developed purpose-built LLMs with vertical-specific guardrails, finely tuned with healthcare terminology and tasks to automate micro-engagements across the member journey. Many healthcare payers are leveraging LLMs to reduce operational costs and enhance experiences in areas such as prior authorization, plan enrollment, provider contracts, claims documentation and request for proposal (RFP) responses.

Gartner defines hyperautomation as an orchestration of task and process-level tools to identify, assess and automate business and IT opportunities for greater operational efficiency. Gartner states, “AI/ML, low-code/no-code development platforms and GenAI are the top three automation-enabling technologies that respondents indicate they have deployed or plan to deploy within the next two years.”

Ushur’s Experience Operating System (XOS) offers GenAI-powered member engagement through no-code AI Agents, making proactive self-service a strategic play in healthcare payers’ overarching hyperautomation initiatives.

“With so many advances on the Healthcare technology horizon, it’s exciting to see all themes converging around the use of Generative AI-driven automation to reduce staff burnout and elevate member and patient experiences and outcomes,” states Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur. “Payers are grappling with rising healthcare costs, changing consumer demands and increasing regulatory pressure. They’re doubling down on investments in new technology and innovative resources that offer industry-proven AI solutions to future-proof their business.”

Gartner’s Hype Cycle offers 22 innovations leveraging data and analytics, cloud, machine learning, automation, AI and generative AI to drive better experiences while increasing operating margins. Given the shifts in demographics, health status and insurance coverage amongst populations, Ushur recognizes the need for healthcare payers to adapt with urgency and ease. Ushur’s no-code approach helps enterprises modernize their experience and operations with fast time-to-value, harnessing the latest advancements in LLMs and hyperautomation through a HITRUST-certified, HIPAA-secure, customer-first lens.

To obtain a full copy of the report, please visit Gartner’s Hype Cycle homepage here .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform and Experience Operating System, purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna and Cigna.

