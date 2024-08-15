New Pacific Institute Report Finds Significant Potential to Advance Green Schoolyards through Stormwater Capture in LA County

Oakland, California, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Institute, a US-based global water think tank, today released new research revealing the significant potential for stormwater capture on public school campuses in Los Angeles (LA) County, California. This innovative study utilizes 2NDNATURE's Rainsteward™ tool to analyze the multi-benefits of greening schools. While focused on LA County, the report’s recommendations are broadly applicable to urban school campuses nationwide, offering a blueprint for creating greener, more resilient school environments.

The study, “Advancing Stormwater Capture for Greener Schools in Los Angeles,” estimates that the total stormwater runoff generated from LA County public school campuses is approximately 3.15 billion gallons (9,510 acre-feet) per year. Of this amount, about 2.04 billion gallons (6,190 acre-feet) per year could potentially be captured to augment water supplies and green school campuses. The study highlights a local adaptation of the Pacific Institute’s national assessment launched earlier this year that estimates US Urban Areas have the potential to generate an average of 59.5 million acre-feet of stormwater runoff per year.

Urban schools across the US, particularly those in under-resourced areas, are often blanketed in asphalt, creating urban heat islands with dangerously hot conditions for students and the nearby community. During heavy rains, runoff from these impervious surfaces pollutes waterways and exacerbates flooding issues in surrounding neighborhoods. Climate change is magnifying these challenges, contributing to hotter temperatures, extreme drought, and more intense flooding.

“This report provides crucial technical information and actionable recommendations that can help schools in LA County leverage stormwater management to create greener, cooler, and more resilient campuses,” said Dr. Sonali Abraham, Pacific Institute Senior Researcher and author of the report. “By harnessing this resource, schools can not only improve the learning environment for students but also enhance community resilience to climate change.”

Key findings from the report include:

Watershed Analysis: Of the 10 major watersheds in LA County, the Upper Los Angeles River Watershed tops the list with a stormwater capture potential on public school campuses of 557 million gallons (1,710 acre-feet) per year, accounting for 27.4% of the total capture potential from public school campuses. Other notable watersheds include Upper San Gabriel River (369 million gallons/1,130 acre-feet), Lower San Gabriel River (233 million gallons/715 acre-feet), and Central Santa Monica Bay (216 million gallons/663 acre-feet).

Multi-Benefit Prioritization: Using the Rainsteward tool, the study demonstrates how the multi-benefits of water supply, water quality, flood reduction, and urban heat mitigation can be used to prioritize school campuses for stormwater capture projects. When considered, these additional criteria show opportunities for students and neighboring communities to build resilience to multiple extremes through greening schools and better managing stormwater.

Pollutant Reduction: Managing stormwater capture on LA County school campuses could prevent approximately 1,220 tons of pollutants from entering local waterways and the ocean each year, significantly improving water quality.

Stakeholder Engagement: The project involved extensive stakeholder engagement, incorporating insights from the Council for Watershed Health and the Los Angeles office of the Trust for Public Land. These organizations have valuable expertise and experience implementing and advocating for school greening projects in LA County.

“The findings in this study will result in giant steps forward in our understanding of where the more serious stormwater problems lie and more importantly, where there is the most opportunity,” said Drew Ready, Senior Project Manager at the Council for Watershed Health.

The report offers strategic recommendations to advance the uptake of stormwater capture on school campuses:

State and local programs and policies should broaden the types of benefits and costs considered in planning decisions, requiring the assessment of multiple benefits for all stormwater projects. Strengthen partnerships between school districts and community-based organizations to maximize the impact of stormwater management efforts. Ensure programs, policies, and funding opportunities prioritize benefits to students. Provide school districts with the necessary resources and tools to proactively manage stormwater, transforming it into an asset.

These findings and recommendations can inform ongoing discussions and decisions about the role of stormwater capture in supporting school greening, regional water supply reliability, water quality improvements, flood risk reduction, heat island mitigation, and resilience in LA County.

About the Pacific Institute: Founded in 1987, the Pacific Institute is a global water think tank that combines science-based thought leadership with active outreach to influence local, national, and international efforts in developing sustainable water policies. From working with Fortune 500 companies to frontline communities, our mission is to create and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges. Since 2009, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. For more information, visit pacinst.org.