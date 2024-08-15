CBH Homes Celebrates the Grand Opening of Fossil Creek: New Homes in Kuna, Idaho

Kuna, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho’s leading home builder, is proud to announce the grand opening of Fossil Creek, a brand new community offering new homes in Kuna, Idaho. With its close proximity to schools, parks, outdoor activities, and other amenities, this community has a lot to offer. The Treasure Valley is invited to join CBH Homes at their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Event:

Date: Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Time: 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm *Ribbon cutting at 5:00 pm

Location: 1521 N Green Emerald Wy, Kuna, Idaho

Food: Tatias Tacos Food Truck

The ribbon cutting ceremony will officially launch CBH's new community, Fossil Creek. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy free food from Tatias Tacos food truck, meet the CBH team, tour stunning new homes, face painting and even grab some amazing CBH swag.

Fossil Creek is an exciting addition to the over 50 CBH communities currently released, offering a range of beautiful and affordable homes in a prime location. With six homes released to sell starting at $424,990, buyers can also take advantage of the CBH Hot Savings Summer where they can get up to $45,000 towards extras such as closing costs, rate-buy-down and more.

"The city of Kuna has so much to offer - a small town feel and it’s close to many city amenities,” said Holly Haener, Director of Sales. “We love new communities and all they offer and create. Fossil Creek will provide much needed new homes in Kuna, infrastructure, and create jobs.”

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of the grand opening of Fossil Creek . For more information, visit cbhhomes.com or contact CBH Homes directly at (208) 391-5545 for more information about new homes in Kuna at Fossil Creek.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

