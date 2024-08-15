Canadian Red Cross announces additional financial assistance for people impacted by wildfires in Jasper, Alberta

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, the Canadian Red Cross is distributing an additional $500 in one-time financial assistance for households who registered with the Red Cross after the wildfire evacuation and whose primary residence is in Jasper, Alberta. This assistance is meant to help people respond to ongoing needs such as food, transportation, or clean-up supplies as they begin returning to Jasper, and to support those who are unable to return.



“We know the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in Jasper are immense, and recovery will take time,” said Amy Avis, chief of emergencies for the Canadian Red Cross. “The additional financial assistance of $500 per household will help people meet their ongoing needs as they begin their next steps in recovery. The distribution of these funds has already started, and people impacted by the wildfires do not need to be in Jasper to receive this assistance.”

The one-time $500 assistance is being automatically distributed to eligible households that have already registered with the Canadian Red Cross. There is no need for households to register again.

People who were living in Jasper at the time of the wildfires and have not yet registered with the Red Cross are encouraged to do so by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MT.

The Canadian Red Cross communicates with people impacted by the wildfires via email, phone, or in-person and does not send a link through a text message to invite people to register or receive assistance. The Red Cross will also not ask for banking information, social insurance numbers, or credit card numbers during registration or to receive assistance.

Up-to-date information and resources on Red Cross services available for people impacted by the wildfires in Alberta can be found at www.redcross.ca/albertawildfires.

For those who would like to help, donations to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal can be made online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

The Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will match every donation made by individual Canadians to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal between July 25 and August 24, 2024.

Donations made to the appeal will be used for assisting those impacted in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

