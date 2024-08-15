Target Savings for Back-to-School

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharpen your pencils and prepare those bookbags! Consumers in search of last-minute back-to-school and college essentials can check off everything on their lists without breaking the bank. Recently, Author and Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy, partnered with Target and D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the best deals and must-have products this back-to-school season.



When it comes to back-to-school shopping, getting started can be the hardest part. Every year it seems like supplies lists are growing, and if you’re shopping for multiple children, the whole process can feel a bit overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be.

This year, Target has made back-to-school shopping affordable and easy with their new 20-for-$20 supplies list – it’s a great resource with a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to $20 in total, including popular supplies like Mondo Llama colored pencils, up&up glue and notebooks, and much more.

But for many kids, back-to-school shopping always comes down to scoring must-have items. And Target has you covered there, too. They offer high-quality Summit Ridge Kids backpacks for just $5! Students can also show their style with trendy pencil pouches, like the up&up rainbow bubble pop or pencil-shaped pouches for just $5 as well.

And for the back-to-college shoppers, Target has great options from bedding and bath, to storage, kitchen and more. Shopping for college students can be tricky – and can vary depending on where they are heading off to – but Target has everything college students need to prep their dorm or apartment for stylish and affordable living. Some great deals include the Room Essentials twin XL sheets and towel 4-packs – both are dorm room must-haves and can be found for less than $10!

Also, verified college students who are Target Circle members get a one-time 20% off discount on their purchase through September 28, which is nearly a month longer than last year.

For this back-to-school season, a Target Circle 360 subscription is the key to unlocking additional savings, discounts, and convenience. With Target Circle 360, you can get benefits like unlimited same-day delivery, free 2-day shipping and access to Shipt’s robust marketplace, making navigating the back-to-school season a breeze. It’s only $4.99 for verified students, so it’s a great option to make sure they are stocked for the whole school year. And there is a special deal for the teachers out there – sign up by August 24 and receive benefits like convenient same-day delivery for just $49 the first year.

For more information on these and more back-to-school and college deals, you can head over to Target.com or the Target app.

