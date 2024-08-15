ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY NAMED 2024 “SCHOOL OF THE YEAR” BY FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF POSTSECONDARY SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES

Tampa, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC) has named Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) their 2024 “School of the Year.”

“On behalf of the Ultimate Medical Academy team, we deeply appreciate this recognition by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges,” said Thomas Rametta, President of UMA. “FAPSC member institutions like us share an important mission: Preparing our learners for employment, helping them achieve personal and professional success while meeting future workforce demands.”

As a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, UMA was recognized for its outstanding practices that support and enhance student excellence, plus significant contributions to post-secondary education, exceptional commitment to employee and faculty excellence and important community contributions at the local and state levels.

“Ultimate Medical Academy stood out among other School of the Year applicants based on their track record of dedicated student support, community service and team member excellence,” said Allen Mortham, Jr., executive director of FAPSC. “This recognition is a testament to UMA’s commitment to creating a culture of care that extends from its team members to its learners and the communities they serve.”

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES.org). With more than 15,000 learners and more than 90,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports learners through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 35,000 physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

“Care is at the core of everything we do at UMA. It starts with care for our team members, who in turn care for our students and graduates. Our learners then go on to care for others as healthcare professionals, and the cycle of care continues,” said Rametta. “Team UMA also extends this care into our communities through volunteerism and championing causes that align with our mission.”

UMA contributes to and partners with a range of non-profits, chambers of commerce, economic development councils and other organizations in the community. To help extend care even further into communities, UMA offers Volunteer Time Off. This gives every team member up to eight hours of paid time off to contribute to their chosen causes. In 2023, 808 team members contributed 6,072 hours of volunteer work within 24 states, up from 641 team members contributing 4,880 volunteer hours in 17 states the year before.



In Florida, UMA’s community partners includes groups focused on healthcare, workforce development, youth services and social equity. UMA executives hold volunteer leadership positions on the American Heart Association of Tampa Bay, CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas, the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Diversity Council, Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and the United Way Suncoast.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 90,000 alumni and more than 15,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

About the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges :

The Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC) has been the voice of Florida's career schools since 1956. FAPSC currently works on behalf of all Florida’s degree granting and non-degree granting career schools and colleges. Licensed by the state, Florida's career-focused schools educate and prepare over 250,000 students each year for employment in more than 200 occupational fields. Organizationally, FAPSC is incorporated as a 501 (c) (6) non-profit corporation and guided by the laws of the State of Florida.

# # #