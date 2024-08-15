Norton Rose Fulbright relocates Houston office to new Discovery Green high-rise

Houston, TX, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has opened its Houston office at the new Norton Rose Fulbright Tower. The most sustainable office development in Houston to date, the 28-story building is located at 1550 Lamar and overlooks Discovery Green, the 12-acre downtown park.

Norton Rose Fulbright is the anchor tenant of the building, which was called 1550 on the Green during its development and construction. Soon to be certified LEED Platinum, the building boasts a rooftop event space, 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space as well as large pedestrian zones under a canopy of trees. The tower stands in the heart of Houston’s entertainment scene, with downtown attractions Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park and the George R. Brown Convention Center all within a half mile of its location.

Occupying approximately 118,000 square feet on floors 20-26, Norton Rose Fulbright’s highly efficient workspace promotes a sense of indoor-outdoor connectivity. Its design intentionally incorporates natural light, including open spaces with tall ceilings and a landscaped terrace that has stunning views of downtown Houston and Discovery Green. The space features large conference rooms and interactive work areas with exterior views to further reinforce a connection with the outdoors.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Our firm has evolved alongside our clients in the Houston business community over the last century, so moving to a dynamic building like the new Norton Rose Fulbright Tower is an exciting next step. In recent years, we have placed an emphasis on creating spaces that make our people feel excited to come to work, and this state-of-the-art high-rise does just that. The design is so modern and our innovative approach to using it is so efficient that we have accommodated our people with the new footprint while still having plenty of room for growth.”

To create a unique space focused on sustainability and wellness, Norton Rose Fulbright engaged with Rottet Studio, an award-winning, Houston-based architecture and interior design firm known for working with the world’s leading companies and brands. The design uses the building’s architecture as inspiration by extending its vertical lines horizontally across the ceiling to create lighting coves that intersect at perfect triangles, leading your field of vision toward the exterior views of Discovery Green. Collaboration spaces on each floor are configured to mimic the spontaneity of the park setting and highlight the backdrop of nature.

Kevin O’Gorman, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston Partner-in-Charge, commented:

“Our firm’s mission is to provide world-class service to our clients. We will now be doing so in a world-class home: the new Norton Rose Fulbright Tower. Commissioned by internationally renowned architects, our new Houston office brings clients and colleagues together in a stunning space that includes an outdoor terrace, collaboration zones and entertainment areas with unbeatable views of Discovery Green. This bold and forward-thinking move is an investment in the future of our firm, as we have created an environment where everyone can thrive.”

Carter Dugan, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston Administrative Partner, stated:

“Discovery Green is a vibrant and exciting area that reflects the diversity of Houston and the opportunities the city has to offer. Norton Rose Fulbright is focused on the wellbeing of our people, and this new building provides top-of-the-line amenities—like a first-class fitness center and collaborative spaces with ample natural light—that underscore our commitment to wellness. The park even offers free fitness classes and exciting programs and events that our people are sure to enjoy.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Texas practice was established in Houston more than 100 years ago. Since 1919, the firm has grown into a global leader in law, while continuing to thrive locally with its focus on client service and industry knowledge. Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston lawyers practice in litigation, transactional and intellectual property law across several sectors, including energy, life sciences and healthcare, financial institutions and technology.

Norton Rose Fulbright



Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment