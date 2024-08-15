Parker University Welcomes Dr. Andrew Galpin as Executive Director of the Human Performance Center (Center of Excellence)

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Galpin as the new Executive Director of the Human Performance Center (Center of Excellence). Dr. Galpin, a renowned expert in the field of human performance, will lead the Center's mission to revolutionize the way athletes and individuals achieve peak physical and mental performance.

With over two decades of experience in human performance research and application, Dr. Galpin brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. He has earned acclaim for his innovative approach to understanding and optimizing human physiology, making significant contributions to the fields of sports science, exercise physiology, and strength and conditioning.

Dr. Galpin joins Parker University from California State University, Fullerton, where he served as a professor and Director of the Center for Sport Performance. His research has been published in numerous high-impact journals, and he is a sought-after speaker and consultant for elite athletes and professional sports organizations worldwide.

In his new role at Parker University, Dr. Galpin will oversee the Human Performance Center's cutting-edge initiatives, including advanced research, specialized training programs, and community outreach. The Center is dedicated to integrating the latest scientific discoveries with practical applications to help individuals of all backgrounds achieve their highest potential.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Galpin join our team," said Dr. William E. Morgan, President of Parker University. "His expertise and vision align perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation in human performance. Under his leadership, the Human Performance Center will continue to be a beacon of advanced research and practical solutions for optimizing health and performance."

Dr. Galpin expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to join Parker University and lead the Human Performance Center. This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals and make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals striving for excellence in their physical and mental endeavors."

The addition of Dr. Galpin marks a significant milestone for Parker University as it continues to expand its influence and capabilities in the realm of human performance. The university is committed to providing exceptional education, research, and services that empower individuals to achieve their best selves.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

