Beacon Behavioral Partners Expands to Pennsylvania with Partnership of Nexus Group

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners , a leading provider of support services for behavioral health practices, announces its first partnership in Pennsylvania with Pittsburgh-based outpatient mental health facility, Nexus Group . This new partnership marks Beacon's inaugural expansion in the Northeastern United States to help behavioral health clinics enhance their care across the country. Nexus Group joins 12 Beacon Behavioral Partner groups throughout Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“We’re proud to partner with Beacon, an organization that has proven to be truly exceptional," says Dr. Greg Thorkelson, founder and CEO of Nexus Group. "Our shared vision of delivering the highest quality, comprehensive, and individualized treatment is at the core of this collaboration. We are excited about this new chapter in our development strategy and look forward to working with Beacon’s additional partners to implement best practices across the organization.”

Nexus Group sets itself apart as a premier mental health care facility through its innovative and integrative approach to Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD) and other complex mental health conditions. As the leading outpatient provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in southwestern Pennsylvania, the clinic has delivered thousands of successful TMS sessions, providing significant relief from depression. Its comprehensive, individualized treatment strategy blends conventional psychiatry and psychotherapy with advanced mind-body techniques. This approach allows the clinic to address diverse challenges, enhancing patient outcomes effectively. With Beacon’s operational support, Nexus Group will be able to provide an even better quality of care.

This partnership broadens Beacon’s geographic impact and reflects its commitment to supporting physicians and meeting the increasing demand for exceptional behavioral health care. With plans to continue developing a national presence, Beacon leverages 25 years of expertise to enhance mental health services on a larger scale, impacting communities across the country.

“I’m excited about Beacon’s expansion into the Northeast through our recent partnership with Dr. Thorkelson and his team at Nexus Group, award winning leaders in interventional outpatient psychiatry and a great representative of our clinical values at Beacon,” says Beacon Behavioral Partners CEO Sean Wendell. “Our commitment to enhancing patient care, combined with Nexus Group’s expertise, will significantly improve access to quality care in the region. We look forward to building upon this partnership and continuing our expansion efforts."

Additionally, Northborne Partners , a middle-market investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services for privately-held companies, served as the financial advisor to Nexus Group. With decades of experience, its team played a crucial role in facilitating Nexus Group's successful partnership with Beacon.

To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners.com , or follow on LinkedIn to stay connected with the latest news.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a growing network of physician-driven psychiatric practices with over 25 years of management experience within the behavioral health industry. Committed to reducing the barriers and burdens that come with owning a private practice, Beacon fully manages administrative responsibilities while allowing practices to maintain clinical autonomy. This approach allows physicians to focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.

