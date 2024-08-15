Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands abercrombie kids with Haddad Brands Partnership

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced a new partnership with Haddad Brands to expand the global reach of its abercrombie kids brand. As an industry leader in licensed childrenswear with an impressive portfolio of iconic brands and a network of retail partners around the world, Haddad Brands is uniquely positioned to support the long-term growth of the brand.



Within the agreement, A&F Co. will continue to design, produce and sell abercrombie kids in its owned-and-operated channels as it does today. The company’s partnership with Haddad Brands will focus on creating new distribution channels for the brand and growing the product line by adding infant and toddler categories to the existing assortment for 5-14-year-olds.

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said, “With our abercrombie kids brand, we have created comfortable, high-quality apparel for children that allows them to feel exceptional every day. As we work to diversify A&F Co.’s channel mix and drive sustainable, profitable growth, we are thrilled to partner with Haddad Brands to build on our success and create an opportunity to grow the brand in the years ahead by engaging with new customers globally.”

Jack Haddad, President Haddad Brands, shared, “Haddad is honored, humbled, and proud to partner with abercrombie kids and, more importantly, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s exceptionally talented team, from their leadership down through the entire organization. Combined with our incredible team, our seamless collaboration gives us great confidence that the abercrombie kids product will continue to resonate with consumers globally. We look forward to extending the abercrombie kids brand, making the product available to more consumers in the United States and worldwide.”

The Fall/Back to School 2025 season of abercrombie kids will be available in Haddad Brands’ showrooms globally in September.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our brands, distribution channels, and business partnerships, relate to our current assumptions, projections, and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company’s control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “are confident,” “will,” “could,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates 750+ stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com and HollisterCo.com.

About abercrombie kids

abercrombie kids the children’s extension of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F), a brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is currently sold through Abercrombie & Fitch and standalone abercrombie kids stores worldwide and at abercrombie.com.

About Haddad Brands

Haddad is a privately held, family business with 100 years of experience in the children’s apparel and accessories industry. A leader in the children’s wear industry, Haddad Brands is the exclusive global licensee for the most iconic brands in the world, which include Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley, Levi’s, Polo, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Huggies. Supported by a team of professionals skilled in design, sourcing, production, sales, marketing and distribution of premium quality children’s wear, Haddad distributes globally to 100+ countries and maintains sales and sourcing offices in 22 locations globally, including New York, Paris, Hilversum, Shanghai, Egypt, Bangkok, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, London and Montreal.