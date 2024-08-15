Rezolve AI Limited Closes Business Combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I; Announces Date for Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq; Launching one of the first pure play Ai companies with its own foundation Large Language Model - brainpowa

Rezolve's proprietary LLM - brainpowa- is customized and focuses on commerce and retail enabling 'conversational commerce' and instant checkout in 95 languages



LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI Limited, ("Rezolve" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-driven engagement platforms for retail and commerce, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: AACI), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Armada"). Armada stockholders approved the transaction at Armada’s special meeting held at 10am on August 01, 2024. Rezolve plans to use the cash from the business combination to grow a strategic market base and expand its position as a global provider of a SAAS based, generative AI powered sales engine that is designed to help retailers improve search, advice and revenue generation.

The combined company will operate as "Rezolve AI Limited", and its common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "RZLV" and "RZLVW", respectively, on August 16, 2024.

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed the business combination with Armada and begin our next chapter. As a pure play public AI company, we expect Rezolve will continue to lead the design of business-safe AI solutions. We are committed to AI that delivers to our customers personalized consumer engagement, and superior productivity and performance," said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve AI Limited. "We are incredibly grateful to our leadership team, employees and partners around the world for their support in our journey. We are looking forward to the future and believe Rezolve is well-positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities and generate substantial value for all stakeholders."

"Rezolve’s solution offers a scalable, customizable AI platform that can increase customer engagement while delivering the next level of performance in digital shopping," said Stephen P. Herbert, CEO and Chairman of Armada. "We are pleased that our investors supported the merger and look forward to continuing our partnership with Rezolve."

Rezolve’s management team, led by Chairman and CEO Daniel Wagner, CEO Technology and Product, Sauvik Banerjjee, CTO Dr. Salman Ahmed and CFO Richard Burchill, will continue to lead the public company following the Business Combination.

Rezolve Ai Product Suite

Our Large Language Model ("LLM") uses proprietary AI to interrogate presales, sales and post-sales content as well as transactional and customer data to build one of the world’s first dedicated eCommerce and Sales LLMs. Today, Rezolve’s proprietary commerce-centric LLM ‘brainpowa" suite of products include "Brain Commerce" for Ai powered conversational commerce, "Brain Checkout" an Ai powered engagement platform, and "Brain Assistant" for Ai powered knowledge management.

Rezolve’s AI- and cloud-based advertising, engagement and commerce platform is designed for merchants of all sizes

eCommerce-Specific AI Platform and Suite—Brain. Rezolve’s Brain allows customers, either online or instore, to ask, via voice or text and in any of ninety-five languages, any question of a merchant’s product catalogue and customer support knowledge base using conversational prompts and immediately be recommended the most appropriate products and answers.

Instant Checkout. Rezolve’s Instant Checkout allows websites to convert passive browsers into actors or buyers with one click directly from the product detail pages on merchant websites.

Omnichannel Interactions. The Rezolve platform provides multiple opportunities for interaction.

Direct Brand Engagement. We deliver a comprehensive commerce and engagement platform that allows merchants to easily create direct engagements with consumers via their mobile phone.

Seamless Integration with Existing Applications. We expect the Rezolve solution to be able to be integrated with a merchant’s application and expect it to require minimal time or training to implement and use.

Actionable Analytics and Insights. With our platform, we expect merchants will be able to receive direct insights into consumer behavior that are often not shared by third-party intermediaries.

A Frictionless Consumer Experience. We expect that our platform will provide consumers with an intuitive and immediate user experience. Consumers only need a mobile phone (for Rezolve Instant Checkout, SmartLinks and SmartCodes).

Additional information about the completed Business Combination will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Armada and a Form 6-K to be filed by Rezolve with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

About Rezolve AI Limited

Rezolve AI leads the mobile commerce industry with our cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. By enabling retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices, we redefine mobile engagement. Our AI-driven platform simplifies the purchasing process, providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. With a commitment to innovation, we shape the future of digital commerce where technology seamlessly intersects with commerce for the benefit of businesses and consumers. Our scalable platform offers merchants actionable solutions to engage consumers effectively, managing high traffic volumes and gathering valuable engagement data in real-time.

The company was founded in 2016, is headquartered in London, UK and has offices globally.

For more information, please visit www.rezolve.com .

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Armada was founded on November 5, 2020, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

