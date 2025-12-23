Rezolve Ai Accelerates Global Momentum with Live Enterprise Deployments, Major Renewals and Expanding Pipeline into 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) (the “Company” or “Rezolve Ai”), a leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today announced a broad set of commercial wins, live deployments and strategic expansions across EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America, underscoring strong customer momentum and growing demand for its Conversational Commerce, Multi-Search and AI-driven engagement platform as retailers transition from search to conversation.

Live, In-Market. Not Pilots. Not Tests

VogaCloset

VogaCloset, a UK-headquartered fashion platform serving the MENA region with more than 250,000 curated products, is now fully live with Rezolve’s Conversational Commerce following a successful A/B test. Launched directly from Product Listing Pages, over 60% of shoppers are actively using image uploads to discover and style products, highlighting the true multi-modal nature of Rezolve’s experience.



VogaCloset plans to extend Conversational Commerce to Product Detail Pages, integrate it with text search, and is in discussions to upgrade to Rezolve’s mobile-first Concierge experience while evaluating a full replacement of its incumbent search stack.

Snapdeal

One of India’s top five online marketplaces, Snapdeal signed a multi-year agreement following a high-ROI proof of concept. Snapdeal is live with Rezolve Multi-Search and is testing AI-driven recommendations for “shop the look” and styling use cases.

AJIO

AJIO, Reliance Retail’s flagship fashion platform with over $2.5bn in annual eCommerce sales, renewed and upsold its partnership activating additional Rezolve capabilities across premium brand experiences.

Customers That Extend, Expand and Upsell

Rezolve secured millions in renewals and upsells across existing enterprise customers spanning retail, industrial supply and luxury resale, which Rezolve believes validates measurable ROI and deepens platform adoption. Major brands across QSR, wholesale, grocery and sports are also expanding use cases from conversational discovery to real-time engagement and personalization.

LATAM Momentum at Enterprise Scale

Rezolve is live in production with GAP and Banana Republic in Mexico, powering Search, Enrich and SEO across multilingual, customer-facing experiences. These deployments will operate at enterprise scale across English, Spanish and additional languages. The company also continues to expand a flagship multi-year relationship with Liverpool, one of the region’s leading department store groups.

Strategic Partners, Expanding Pipeline

The company is working closely with our hyperscale partner teams in LATAM on live market evaluations against incumbent solutions, which we believe are translating early results into active commercial discussions with major regional groups.

Travel, Sports and Global Events

New wins include Qatar Airways and growing momentum across sports and entertainment with Rezolve in advanced discussions tied to the major US sports organizations and events.

“What we’re seeing across every market is clear,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “When retailers move from search to conversation, engagement increases, conversion improves and customers stay longer. These wins are not pilots or experiments, they are live, enterprise-grade deployments that we believe validate Rezolve as the AI commerce layer for global brands.”

As Rezolve enters 2026, the company continues to expand its global footprint, deepen enterprise relationships and convert a growing pipeline into long-term, recurring revenue across retail, travel, sports and entertainment.

