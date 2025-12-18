Rezolve Ai Warns Generic LLM Chatbots Are Embarrassing Global Brands After The Gap, Inc. Incident

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) (the “Company” or “Rezolve Ai”), a leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, today highlighted recent independent reporting that underscores what the Company believes is an escalating and very public problem for the AI industry: enterprise chatbots built on generic large language models (LLMs) are failing in live, customer-facing environments, often spectacularly.

According to an article published this week by The Information, a technology and business news publication, a chatbot deployed on the website of The Gap, Inc., an American clothing retailer, responded to user queries involving sex toys, intimate products and references to Nazi Germany, despite those topics having no relevance to the retailer. The incident reportedly led to an apology being issued to the brand by Bret Taylor, CEO of Sierra AI, which powered the chatbot.

The same investigation found additional enterprise chatbots responding to questions about magic mushrooms, alcohol quantities for parties, and speculative medical and legal advice, highlighting how widely deployed systems are still unable to reliably stay within their intended commercial scope.

The Company believes these incidents expose a fundamental flaw in the current wave of enterprise chatbot deployments: generic, probabilistic LLMs designed to generate plausible language rather than verified outcomes, are being forced into environments that demand precision, determinism and control.

“When a chatbot on a major retailer’s website starts talking about sex toys, drugs or Nazi history, that’s not a corner case, it’s a design failure,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “This is what happens when generic LLMs are pushed into environments they were never designed for.”

The article noted that The Gap, Inc. chatbot was powered by Sierra AI, a venture-backed company reportedly valued at approximately $10 billion, despite not owning or controlling its own foundational language model. Rezolve Ai believes this highlights a growing disconnect between valuation, technical control and real-world performance across parts of the AI sector.

Rezolve Ai’s Approach: Non-Hallucinatory, Proprietary, Commerce-Native

Rezolve Ai takes a fundamentally different approach. The Company owns and operates its own proprietary LLM and AI stack, architected specifically for commerce, payments and transactional customer engagement.

Unlike generic LLMs, Rezolve Ai’s “Brain Suite” is designed to be non-hallucinatory by construction, operating only within verified, permissioned and deterministic data domains, ensuring that responses are:

Strict on-domain;

Grounded in known commercial truth;

Transaction-aware and outcome-driven; and

Governed by embedded compliance, brand-safety and policy controls

Rezolve’s Ai does not speculate or improvise. If information is not known, relevant or permitted, the system is designed not to answer.

“Commerce AI must be boring in all the right ways,” Wagner added. “It must know what not to talk about. If an AI system can hallucinate, it has no place anywhere near a checkout, a payment flow or a global brand.”

As enterprises move from experimentation to scaled deployment, Rezolve Ai believes the market is now drawing a clear line between AI theatre and production-grade infrastructure.

Rezolve Ai continues to see an accelerating demand from global retailers and enterprises seeking controlled, proprietary, non-hallucinatory AI systems capable of operating reliably in live commercial environments.

