Soy Sauce Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $45 Billion by 2030 - Globalization of Asian Cuisine Drives Demand

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Sauce - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Soy Sauce is estimated at US$36.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$45.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the soy sauce market is driven by several factors including the increasing popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide, rising health awareness, and dietary shifts towards gluten-free and organic products. Technological advancements in fermentation processes have allowed manufacturers to enhance the flavor and quality of soy sauce while reducing production time and costs. This has enabled brands to offer a wider variety of products tailored to diverse consumer tastes and health preferences.

The expansion of retail distribution channels, both in physical supermarkets and through e-commerce platforms, has made various types of soy sauce more accessible to a global audience. Furthermore, innovative packaging solutions, such as single-serving packets and recyclable containers, cater to the convenience-oriented lifestyles of modern consumers and their growing environmental concerns. These dynamics ensure that the soy sauce industry continues to grow and evolve, responding adeptly to the changing culinary landscape and consumer demands.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Soy Sauce Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Soy Sauce Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Blended Soy Sauce segment, which is expected to reach US$27.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Brewed Soy Sauce segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $9.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABC USA, Aloha Shoyu Company, Amoy Food Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Soy Sauce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Asian Cuisine Drives Soy Sauce Demand

Health Trends Drive Demand for Low-Sodium and Reduced Salt Soy Sauce Products

Expansion of Global Food Retail Chains Strengthens Soy Sauce Distribution

Increasing Vegan Population and Plant-Based Diets Propel Soy Sauce Usage

Clean Label Movement Throws the Spotlight on Natural and Organic Soy Sauces

Food Service Industry Growth Drives Bulk Soy Sauce Demand

E-commerce and Online Grocery Shopping Trends Sustain Soy Sauce Sales

Rise of Cooking Shows and Online Recipe Content Boosts Soy Sauce Utilization

DIY and Home Cooking Trends Influence Market Growth

Influence of Dietary Trends on Developing Low-Carb and Sugar-Free Soy Sauces

Innovations in Packaging to Enhance Usability and Shelf Life

Sustainability in Soybean Cultivation and Its Impact on the Soy Sauce Industry

Demographic Shifts and the Increasing Buying Power of Millennials and Gen Z

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

ABC USA

Aloha Shoyu Company

Amoy Food Limited

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Campbell's Foodservice

DREAM FOODS

Foshan Haitian flavouring & Food Co.Ltd.(Haitian)

Halcyon Proteins PTY Ltd.

Higeta Soy Sauce Co., Ltd.

Kum Thim Food Industries Sdn Bhd

Marunaka Shoyu

MW Polar

Otafuku Sauce Co., Ltd.

Shoda Sauces Europe Company Limited

Sing Cheung Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Wah Foods Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvxv5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment