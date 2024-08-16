Rivalry to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 29, Announces Management Change

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for Gen Z, today announced details of its planned release of second quarter 2024 financial results.

The Company expects to file its Q2 2024 results the morning of Thursday, August 29, 2024 prior to the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Management plans to host an investor conference call that same day at 10:00 am EDT to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details



Timing:



Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 10:00 am EDT



Dial-in:



1-800-717-1738 (toll free) or (+1) 289-514-5100 (local or international calls)



Webcast:



A live webcast can be accessed from the Events section of the Company’s website at www.rivalrycorp.com or at this link .



A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

Company Announces CFO Change



Rivalry has also announced that Demi Abidogun-Benson will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective August 16, 2024, replacing Kejda Qorri in the role.

Demi is a financial leader with over a decade of experience in corporate reporting, auditing, and strategic planning. Prior to joining Rivalry in February 2022, Demi was the Director of Finance at Swash Digital and spent more than ten years with Deloitte Canada working across the UK, Southeast Europe, and Canada.

“Kejda has been an integral member of our team since day one, leading the charge on our financial management strategy, public listing, and many other key initiatives across the Company,” said Steven Salz, Rivalry Co-founder and CEO. “We deeply respect her decision to transition out of her role in order to spend time with family, and on behalf of the entire team, we wish Kejda all the best in her future endeavors. I’m also very excited to have Demi, a long-standing and key member of our finance team, step in as Interim CFO where I’m confident she will succeed.”

“It has been a pleasure to serve as Rivalry’s CFO and work alongside one of the most talented teams in the gambling industry,” said Kejda Qorri. “I have a tremendous amount of confidence in the brand, its leadership team, and look forward to watching them grow. I also want to congratulate Demi who will be stepping in as Interim CFO. Demi is a natural leader with a deep understanding of Rivalry’s business, and I’m positive she will continue her track record of achievement in this new role.”

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of players. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry also holds an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. Rivalry’s sportsbook is built on a proprietary tech stack and features a variety of originally developed products geared for Millennial and Gen Z fans including Same Game Combos, an esports parlay product, original casino games, and an interactive casino platform, Casino.exe.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Company Contact:

Steven Salz, Co-founder & CEO

ss@rivalry.com

416-565-4713

Investor Contact:

Oakstrom Advisors

Jeff Codispodi

investors@rivalry.com

Media Contact:

Cody Luongo, PR & Communications

cody@rivalry.com

203-947-1936

