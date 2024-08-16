2024 Report | Computer Graphics Market on the Rise: Poised to Hit US$39.541 Billion by 2029 - Rapid Industrial Automation Fuels Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Graphics Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis indicates a robust growth trajectory for the computer graphics industry. Predictions suggest a surge to US$39.541 billion by 2029, from an estimated US$28.540 billion in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.74%.

The accelerated adoption of industrial automation solutions acts as the main engine propelling the computer graphics market forward. In industries where complexity is on the rise, the push toward enhanced efficiency, reduced operational costs, and shortened time-to-market is more relevant than ever. Automation technologies are being rapidly embraced as they promise swift operations, with computer graphics playing a pivotal role in their effective functioning.

Technological Initiatives and Trends Propel Growth



Initiatives tailored toward the adoption of Industry 4.0 are playing a crucial part in market expansion, with artificial intelligence and machine learning steering the development of sophisticated automated systems. This has substantially raised the demand for computer graphics, establishing their indispensability for smooth operations across various analytical and automated tools.

End-User Demand Skyrockets, Amplifying Market Growth



The diverse applications of computer graphics ranging from image processing, design, visualization to animation are witnessing heightened demand across multiple sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and automotive. The burgeoning growth of these sectors further bolsters the need for advanced computer graphics, thereby fostering market expansion.

Geographical Market Insights



North America continues to command a sizeable proportion of the market share, thanks to extensive R&D investment and early technological adoption by end-user industries. Concurrently, the Asia Pacific region is expected to display the most rapid growth, driven by the flourishing gaming and entertainment industries, particularly in countries like China and South Korea.

Key Market Developments



The market has witnessed significant moves recently, including strategic acquisitions by leading companies intended to fortify their position in the market and the launch of innovative products that advance graphic capabilities and enhance user experiences. The forecast for the computer graphics market is highly promising, with expected consistency in innovation and strategic initiatives by key market players.

This industry remains fundamental to the development and execution of automation solutions, and its growth signifies pervasive technological advancement. The detailed segmentation of the market provided in the analysis offers a comprehensive view, encompassing an array of offerings, applications, and industries that computer graphics serve. With the anticipated growth and continued evolution of end-user demands, the computer graphics market is set on a path of sustained expansion and diversification.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.541 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe

Autodesk Inc.

Unity Technologies

InVisionApp Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Dassault Systèmes

PTC

