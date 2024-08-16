Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Citi Global TMT Conference in New York City

Thursday, September 5th, 2024

8:40 a.m. PT (11:40 a.m. ET)



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco

Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Wolfe Research TMT Conference in San Francisco

Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com .

About Zscaler

