YXT.com Group Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,273,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$11.00 per ADS, for a total offering size of approximately US$25 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 16, 2024, under the ticker symbol “YXT.” The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 340,950 additional ADSs.

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as underwriters for the offering. Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC is acting as the representative of the underwriters.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC at 126 E 56th St, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 800-535-6981 or by e-mailing info@kingswoodus.com.

About YXT.com

As a technology company, YXT.com provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT.com is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT.com has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Robin Yang

ICR, LLC

YXT.IR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 405-4883