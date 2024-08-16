Mowi ASA – Bond Listing: Approval of Base Prospectus

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from 25 April 2024 regarding the issuance of senior unsecured green bonds.



Finanstilsynet (The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway) has on 13 August 2024 approved the Base Prospectus with attachments prepared by Mowi ASA in connection with the application for listing on Oslo Stock Exchange of the securities ISIN NO0013220897 and ISIN NO0013220905.

The Base Prospectus and Final Terms for the bonds are available on the company's website: https://mowi.com/investors/share-and-bond/bonds/

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339





