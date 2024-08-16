Americas Reusable Gloves Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Reusable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile), By End-use (Construction, Manufacturing), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Americas reusable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 8.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030

The market growth is expected to be driven by the stringent occupational safety regulations and standards in industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and automotive have been major drivers for the growth of the reusable gloves market.







The market is expected to experience significant growth due to heightened awareness among industry stakeholders regarding the significance of ensuring worker safety and security in workplaces. The increasing employment rates in various industries across the Americas have also contributed to the growing emphasis on worker safety. Companies have established safety guidelines and prioritized worker safety to reduce workplace hazards, thereby limiting the adverse impact on the overall operational costs in the form of arbitrated settlements or compensation.



This rise in demand is further bolstered by a heightened awareness of the critical safety and health measures required during emergency response situations and patient care, all of which contribute to the increased adoption of reusable gloves within the end-use industries.



In the automotive sector, thick and puncture-resistant nitrile gloves find extensive use in safeguarding against engine lubricants and oil exposure. The exceptional resistance to oils, acids, and chemicals exhibited by reusable gloves, surpassing that of other rubber types, is expected to drive their demand across diverse applications. These applications encompass gardening, tattooing, roofing, drywall installation, carpentry, general industrial work, and the automotive industry, and this heightened demand is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period.



The competitive landscape of the market in 2022 was marked by the presence of key industry leaders with significant influence on the market. These leaders, including ANSELL LTD., Kimberly-Clark Corp., SHOWA GROUP, and MCR Safety, held substantial market shares, reflecting their strong market positions.

To meet the rising demand from diverse industries, corporations are pursuing business growth through strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, and geographic expansion initiatives. For instance, in June 2023, ANSELL LTD. established its manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka. Ansell Textiles Lanka is the first manufacturing facility of the company to be certified to ISO 50001:2018 presently. This noteworthy achievement demonstrates the dedication of the company to integrating energy-efficient practices and technologies into its manufacturing processes.



Americas Reusable Gloves Market Report Highlights

In terms of material, the nitrile gloves dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 37.7% in terms of revenue in 2023. Nitrile reusable gloves have a longer shelf life than latex reusable gloves. Moreover, they have lower friction and higher puncture resistance than the former

In terms of end-use, the chemical end use segment is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Contact with harmful chemicals and petrochemicals in the working environment is one of the major health concerns for workers. Chemical and petrochemical products can be corrosive, and flammable, and may irritate, owing to which, the use of protective gear on job sites becomes essential

In terms of country, the U.S. dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 56.5% of the market share in 2023. The substantial adoption of reusable gloves in the U.S. can be linked to the stringent implementation of various regulations related to the safety of workers and increased employee consciousness regarding their safety

Kimberly-Clark Professional introduced Opal nitrile gloves in January 2022 to provide workers with better comfort during extended usage and improve their tactile sensitivity without compromising their safety

Company Profiles

The Glove Company

SHOWA GROUP

Superior Glove

MCR Safety

United Glove

ANSELL LTD.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

The Globus Group

Newell Co.

Altex Gloves USA, LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Latin America, North America



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Americas Reusable Gloves Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Vendor Matrix

3.5.1. List Of Key Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.2. List Of Key Manufacturers

3.5.3. List Of Key Distributors

3.5.4. List Of Key End Users

3.6. List of Reusable Gloves Manufacturers in Mexico

3.7. Regulatory Framework

3.8. Americas Reusable Gloves Market - Market dynamics

3.8.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.8.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.9. Industry Analysis Tools: Americas Reusable Gloves Market

3.9.1. Porter's Analysis

3.9.2. Macroeconomic Analysis

3.10. Economic Mega Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. Americas Reusable Gloves Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2. Natural Rubber/Latex

4.3. Nitrile

4.4. Leather

4.5. Nylon

4.6. Vinyl

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Americas Reusable Gloves Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2. Construction

5.3. Manufacturing

5.4. Oil & Gas

5.5. Chemicals

5.6. Food

5.7. Pharmaceuticals

5.8. Healthcare

5.9. Transportation

5.10. Mining

5.11. Household

5.12. Others



Chapter 6. Americas Reusable Gloves Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S.

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Canada

6.4. Mexico

6.5. Brazil

6.6. Argentina

6.7. Colombia

6.8. Peru

6.9. Central America



Chapter 7. Americas Reusable Gloves Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Overview

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Positioning

7.7. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.8. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.9. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.10. Strategy Mapping

7.10.1. Expansions

7.10.2. Mergers & acquisitions

7.10.3. Partnerships/collaborations

7.10.4. Product launches

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/veq3zo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment