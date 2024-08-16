3D CAD Software Market Size to Hit USD 19.82 Billion by 2032, Due to Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and AI Integration | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D CAD Software Market Analysis:

“The 3D CAD Software Market size was valued at USD 10.93 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 19.82 Billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.82% over the forecast period 2024-2032, Says SNS Insider Researchers.”

"3D CAD Software Market Accelerates with Digital Transformation and Industry Adoption"

The 3D CAD software market is steadily growing due to the advances of superior technologies for usage in various enterprises. Some of the industries that are in the forefront in the application of 3D CAD include; manufacturing, construction, and engineering industries. Aspects such as industrialization, infrastructural activities as well as the advancement of technologies, including the 3D printing as well as virtual reality technologies are ramping up the demand.

Moreover, the growth of the market is backed by factors such as increased adoption of remote working and consuming cloud solutions. Another effect is that direct access and collaboration on designs have become critical. Also, with the help of AI and machine learning, the methods of working on 3D CAD are becoming smarter and improving the features of 3D CAD software. Despite the fact that the construction and architecture businesses are not as dependent on Technology as the manufacturing, they respond based on the complexity of the tasks. Higher demands for accurate design tools and implementation of Building Information Modeling , BIM are the main drivers of the 3D CAD software in these segments.





"3D CAD Software Market Composed for Growth with Advanced Capabilities & 3D Printing Opportunities"

The 3D CAD software market is thriving due to enhanced software capabilities. Cloud-based platforms, AI integration, and real-time collaboration are driving demand for tailored solutions across industries. Integration with CAM and CAE tools streamlines product development, reducing errors and accelerating time-to-market. Collaboration among design, manufacturing, and engineering teams also boosts efficiency and product quality.

However, high costs and security concerns can hinder adoption. The rising popularity of 3D printing presents a significant opportunity, as compatible CAD software is essential for this technology. Overall, the market is composed for continuous growth as businesses seek to optimize product development processes.

“On-Premises Dominance and Cloud Growth Amidst Industry-Specific Applications"

On-premises solutions remain popular for industries with a 65.8% share in 2023, demanding stringent data control and customization, offering robust security and performance. However, the cloud-based model is gaining traction due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and collaborative features, making it attractive for businesses seeking flexibility.

Manufacturing was the dominant application with a 23% share in 2023, driven by the precision required for additive manufacturing and product customization. Healthcare is an emerging sector, leveraging 3D CAD for intricate medical device development and surgical planning, demonstrating the technology's growing impact on various industries.

"North America takes the lead in 3D CAD Software Market Growth and Revolution"

North America remains the dominant force in the 3D CAD software market with a 31.5% share in 2023, driven by early and extensive adoption of advanced technologies. Established manufacturing powerhouses, coupled with substantial R&D investments and government support for digital transformation, have solidified the region's leadership. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its burgeoning industrial landscape. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this expansion, leveraging 3D CAD to modernize manufacturing processes and infrastructure. The region's focus on Industry 4.0 initiatives and a growing pool of engineering talent are further accelerating market growth.

3D CAD Software Market Key Segmentation:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Recent Developments:

In May 2023 , PTC introduced a new cloud-based version of Creo, named Creo+, which integrates familiar Creo features with enhanced cloud functionality, facilitating easier CAD data management and collaborative design processes.

, PTC introduced a new cloud-based version of Creo, named Creo+, which integrates familiar Creo features with enhanced cloud functionality, facilitating easier CAD data management and collaborative design processes. In February 2023 , Nextech AR Solutions Corp. rolled out an update to their Toggle3D software, enabling users to convert CAD designs into high-quality web 3D models, optimized for online applications.

, Nextech AR Solutions Corp. rolled out an update to their Toggle3D software, enabling users to convert CAD designs into high-quality web 3D models, optimized for online applications. In December 2022, IronCAD introduced IRONCAD 2023, featuring significant improvements in 2D drawings, 3D assembly performance, and 3D modeling tools. These enhancements are designed to streamline the design process, enabling users to create detailed models more efficiently.

Key Takeaways:

Comprehensive market analysis covering the 3D CAD Software Market's growth trajectory from 2024 to 2032.

Insight into the leading deployment segments, with a focus on the rising demand for cloud-based solutions.

Detailed examination of the key applications driving market growth, particularly in manufacturing and healthcare.

Outline of recent developments and trends, with AI integration and improvements in cloud-based CAD solutions.

