LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Slacker Radio Partner with Legible to Launch "Book of the Month" Program

- Slacker Radio's 4 million members will have to access to new program



- Tapping into the booming global audiobook market, valued at $5B and projected to reach $42B by 2031

- LiveOne now boasts 3 pillars of audio: music, podcasts, and audiobooks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leader in digital broadcasting and personalized entertainment, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T), a premier digital reading and audiobook platform. This partnership is set to expand LiveOne’s Slacker Radio member base by offering enhanced value through exclusive access to Legible’s audiobook content.

Beginning in August, LiveOne’s Slacker Radio over 4 million members, will gain free access to a 'Book of the Month' audiobook, carefully curated by Legible’s team of experts. This initiative not only enriches the listening experience for Slacker Radio members but also seamlessly blends music with storytelling, creating a unique entertainment offering.

Bradley Konkol, Head of Slacker Radio for LiveOne, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "At LiveOne, we're always looking for innovative ways to elevate our members' experience. Our collaboration with Legible introduces a fantastic mix of music and audiobooks, allowing our users to explore new content and enjoy a more diverse listening experience."

This collaboration is also aligned with LiveOne’s broader strategy to increase member engagement and retention. By offering a free audiobook each month and exclusive previews of Legible’s diverse audiobook catalog, LiveOne not only adds significant value to its membership but also fosters a deeper connection with its audience.

Key Benefits for LiveOne Members:

• Free 'Book of the Month' Audiobook: Each month, members will have access to a full-length audiobook, handpicked by Legible’s curators, at no additional cost.

• Exclusive Previews: Slacker Radio members can enjoy previews from a wide selection of audiobooks, allowing them to discover new authors and genres that align with their interests.

• Diverse Content: With a broad range of genres including fiction, non-fiction, mystery, and self-help, this partnership ensures that Slacker Radio members can enjoy a rich and varied audio experience.

In addition to enhancing member value, this collaboration positions LiveOne as a pioneer in the integration of music and audiobooks, driving increased engagement and attracting new members. By combining the strengths of both companies, this partnership is expected to contribute to LiveOne’s ongoing growth and success in the digital entertainment landscape.

About LiveOne and Slacker Radio Slacker Radio, a leading internet radio service owned by LiveOne, Inc., offers personalized music and entertainment streaming to millions of users. With expertly curated stations and customizable playlists, Slacker Radio delivers an unmatched listening experience.

About LiveOne, Inc. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform. The company delivers premium content worldwide through memberships, live, and virtual events. LiveOne’s subsidiaries include Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, which generate significant engagement across their platforms. LiveOne is available on multiple devices and platforms, providing a comprehensive entertainment experience for its global audience.

For more information about LiveOne, visit liveone.com .

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment, boasting a market opportunity exceeding billions of dollars. Legible’s extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers and the world's largest eBook distributor, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of eBooks and audiobooks, effectively transforming any smart device into a dynamic library and eBookstore. At the heart of Legible’s innovation lies its LibrarianAI, the world's pioneering AI-powered literary assistant, enhancing the reading experience. Legible’s publishing division is revolutionizing the industry by crafting proprietary AI-enriched multimedia books, setting new standards in literary engagement. Legible is at the forefront of reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

LiveOne IR Contact :

Liviakis Financial Communications, Inc.

(415) 389-4670

john@liviakis.com