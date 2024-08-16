NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Mike Rogers
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chair/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares pursuant to a Share Acquisition Agreement entered into on 14 June 2023
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP £30.1813
|4,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 August 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)