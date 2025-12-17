Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 16 December 2024, Scott Cargill (Director, Pet, Travel and Household) was awarded 58,945 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. These shares were not subject to performance conditions other than continued employment, and 20 per cent would vest annually on the award date over a five-year period.  The first tranche of 11,789 shares vested on 16 December 2025.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameScott Cargill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector, Pet, Travel and Household/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares



GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 11,789 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,789 shares were sold.
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £31.6211,789
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction16 December 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)



