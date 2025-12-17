NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
On 16 December 2024, Scott Cargill (Director, Pet, Travel and Household) was awarded 58,945 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. These shares were not subject to performance conditions other than continued employment, and 20 per cent would vest annually on the award date over a five-year period. The first tranche of 11,789 shares vested on 16 December 2025.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Scott Cargill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director, Pet, Travel and Household/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of 11,789 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,789 shares were sold.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|GBP £31.62
|11,789
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|16 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)