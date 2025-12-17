NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

On 16 December 2024, Scott Cargill (Director, Pet, Travel and Household) was awarded 58,945 shares under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. These shares were not subject to performance conditions other than continued employment, and 20 per cent would vest annually on the award date over a five-year period. The first tranche of 11,789 shares vested on 16 December 2025.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Scott Cargill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Pet, Travel and Household/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares







GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 11,789 shares awarded under the Company’s Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 11,789 shares were sold. c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £31.62 11,789 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 16 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



