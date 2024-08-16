FloQast Logs Eighth Consecutive 'Best Place to Work' Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group. After a successful Series E funding round and rapid growth in the U.S., Los Angeles-based FloQast continues its global expansion with offices in New York City, London, and Sydney. This award emphasizes FloQast's unwavering dedication to cultivating a dynamic work environment that champions growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction even as the organization scales.



Since first receiving the accolade in 2017, FloQast has made the prestigious list in the small, medium, and large categories, with today’s inclusion marking the fourth year in a row the company was awarded as a large-sized company.

“We are proud to celebrate this remarkable achievement for the eighth year running,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President, Human Resources at FloQast. “Our focus on building a great company culture has truly been the key to FloQast’s success, and while we continue to expand globally, we remain deeply committed to our roots as an LA company. This foundation drives our innovation, teamwork, and employee well-being, ensuring we stay true to the values that have brought us this far.”

FloQast keeps building on its impressive momentum with recent awards and highlights, including:

This eighteenth-annual program survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses. (Name of Company) has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County

Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County

Are a publicly or privately held organization

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization

Have been in business for at least one year



Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, which evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics, was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part, an anonymous employee survey designed to measure the employee experience, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 7, 2024, and will be published in the August 12, 2024, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2024

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.